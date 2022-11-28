Nicholas Marino – Executive Chef Brass Tack at The Waldorf Astoria Chicago
Brass Tack at the Waldorf Astoria Chicago
11 East Walton, Chicago
http://www.brasstackchicago.com
https://www.waldorfastoriachicagohotel.com/
Recipe:
Wild Mushroom Agnolotti
Ingredients:
18 ea mushroom filled agnolotti pasta
1 tsp minced shallots
½ tsp microplaned garlic
¼ cup microplaned parmigiano reggiano
2 TBSP EVOO
1 tsp fresh cracked black pepper
2 oz (1/4 cup) robiola
2 oz (1/4 cup) pasta water
1 TBSP unsalted butter diced
1 tsp basil blooms
Salt, to taste
Mushroom Filling
Ingredients:
1 cup Maitake
1 cup beech
1 cup cremini
½ cup minced shallots
4 cloves garlic microplaned
4 TBSP butter
¼ cup EVOO
1 TBSP kosher salt
1 cup white wine
½ cup heavy cream
¼ cup chopped parsley
¼ cup chopped chives
5 sprigs of thyme leaves picked
1 TBSP dry mushroom powder
2 c mascarpone
1 cup microplaned parmigiana reggiano
Method:
- Place all of the mushrooms in the food processor and pulse until finely chopped, scraping down the sides often
- in a saute pan, add the butter and oil over medium heat
- add the shallots and garlic and cook for 1 minute before adding the finely chopped mushrooms
- continue to cook stirring often for an additional 10 minutes
- season with salt and deglaze the pan with the white wine
- allow wine to reduce until almost dry
- add heavy cream and herbs and allow to reduce to desired consistency
- remove from heat and allow mushroom mix to cool before adding the herbs, mascarpone, parmigiano and mushroom powder
- divide mix directly into piping bags and store for up to 4 days in the refrigerator
Pasta Cooking Method:
- Drop pasta into boiling salted water and cook approximately 3-4 minutes
- While cooking, add oil and pepper to pan over medium heat for about 2 minutes
- Add 1 tsp shallots and ½ tsp garlic and stir until translucent
- Add pasta water to stop any browning
- Add the pasta and shaved cremini mushrooms
- Add the cheeses and toss/stir with rubber spatula
- Adjust consistency by adding more water if necessary
- Mount with 1 TBSP butter
- Taste and adjust seasoning
- Plate by spooning the pasta into the bowl and topping with the mushroom slices
- Garnish with more microplaned parm, basil blooms, EVOO, Sea salt and black pepper