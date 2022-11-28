Nicholas Marino – Executive Chef Brass Tack at The Waldorf Astoria Chicago

Brass Tack at the Waldorf Astoria Chicago

11 East Walton, Chicago

http://www.brasstackchicago.com

https://www.waldorfastoriachicagohotel.com/

Recipe:

Wild Mushroom Agnolotti

Ingredients:

18 ea mushroom filled agnolotti pasta

1 tsp minced shallots

½ tsp microplaned garlic

¼ cup microplaned parmigiano reggiano

2 TBSP EVOO

1 tsp fresh cracked black pepper

2 oz (1/4 cup) robiola

2 oz (1/4 cup) pasta water

1 TBSP unsalted butter diced

1 tsp basil blooms

Salt, to taste

Mushroom Filling

Ingredients:

1 cup Maitake

1 cup beech

1 cup cremini

½ cup minced shallots

4 cloves garlic microplaned

4 TBSP butter

¼ cup EVOO

1 TBSP kosher salt

1 cup white wine

½ cup heavy cream

¼ cup chopped parsley

¼ cup chopped chives

5 sprigs of thyme leaves picked

1 TBSP dry mushroom powder

2 c mascarpone

1 cup microplaned parmigiana reggiano

Method:

  1. Place all of the mushrooms in the food processor and pulse until finely chopped, scraping down the sides often
  2. in a saute pan, add the butter and oil over medium heat
  3. add the shallots and garlic and cook for 1 minute before adding the finely chopped mushrooms
  4. continue to cook stirring often for an additional 10 minutes
  5. season with salt and deglaze the pan with the white wine
  6. allow wine to reduce until almost dry
  7. add heavy cream and herbs and allow to reduce to desired consistency
  8. remove from heat and allow mushroom mix to cool before adding the herbs, mascarpone, parmigiano and mushroom powder
  9. divide mix directly into piping bags and store for up to 4 days in the refrigerator

Pasta Cooking Method:

  1. Drop pasta into boiling salted water and cook approximately 3-4 minutes
  2. While cooking, add oil and pepper to pan over medium heat for about 2 minutes
  3. Add 1 tsp shallots and ½ tsp garlic and stir until translucent
  4. Add pasta water to stop any browning
  5. Add the pasta and shaved cremini mushrooms
  6. Add the cheeses and toss/stir with rubber spatula
  7. Adjust consistency by adding more water if necessary
  8. Mount with 1 TBSP butter
  9. Taste and adjust seasoning
  10. Plate by spooning the pasta into the bowl and topping with the mushroom slices
  11. Garnish with more microplaned parm, basil blooms, EVOO, Sea salt and black pepper