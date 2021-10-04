Lunchbreak: Wild Mediterranean Sea Bream

Chef Doug Psaltis
Andros Taverna – 2542 N. Milwaukee Avenue Chicago, IL 60647
Events:
● Andros Taverna Bakery Boxes are back – https://androstaverna.com/happenings/
● October 13 wine dinner – https://androstaverna.com/happenings/
Recipe:
Wild Mediterranean Sea Bream Plaki Style
Ingredients:
● 2 pound sea bream
● 25 cherry tomatoes
● 4 shallots
● 1/2 cup of ouzo
● 4 tbl spoons of iliada olive oil
● 1/4 of water
● sea salt
● oregano
● 1 lemon
Method:
● scale and clean the bream, making sure to remove the gills and all traces of blood and undesirables
● place the fish in a roasting dish
● place the cherry tomatoes & shallots around the fish
● add the ouzo, olive oil & water to the pan
● place the dish in the wood fired oven (450f)
● allow the fish to cook for 17 minutes
● remove from oven
● finish with a squeeze of lemon juice , sea salt & oregano
● serves 3-4