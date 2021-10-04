Lunchbreak: Wild Mediterranean Sea Bream

Chef Doug Psaltis

Andros Taverna – 2542 N. Milwaukee Avenue Chicago, IL 60647

http://www.androstaverna.com

Recipe:

Wild Mediterranean Sea Bream Plaki Style

Ingredients:

● 2 pound sea bream

● 25 cherry tomatoes

● 4 shallots

● 1/2 cup of ouzo

● 4 tbl spoons of iliada olive oil

● 1/4 of water

● sea salt

● oregano

● 1 lemon

Method:

● scale and clean the bream, making sure to remove the gills and all traces of blood and undesirables

● place the fish in a roasting dish

● place the cherry tomatoes & shallots around the fish

● add the ouzo, olive oil & water to the pan

● place the dish in the wood fired oven (450f)

● allow the fish to cook for 17 minutes

● remove from oven

● finish with a squeeze of lemon juice , sea salt & oregano

● serves 3-4