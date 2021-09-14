Lunchbreak: Wild Bill Stacker Bison Burger

Martin Murch, Chef / Managing Member, Good Eats Group

https://www.goodeatsgroup.com/burger-bar-chicago

Burger Bar Chicago

1150 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL

(312) 988-0162

Recipe:

Wild Bill Stacker

Yield: 1 burger

Ingredients

1              ½ lb. Grass-fed Bison Patty (we use bison from Cook’s Bison Ranch in Indiana)

1              Pretzel bun, sliced

2 ½ oz.  Tomato chutney

1 ½ oz.  Goat cheese

1/3 c.     Fresh arugula

1 tbsp.  Butter, melted

Salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Method

  1. Season bison burger patty with salt and pepper
  2. Cook over high heat on a grill to desired temperature. We recommend medium rare (140 degrees F) as bison is a very lean meat and can dry out quickly. Do not press the burger down with your spatula while cooking! Never press your burgers, doing so only cooks them faster because you push all the natural juices from the patty, diminishing the flavor.
  3. Brush melted butter on the cut sides of the pretzel bun and toast, cut sides down, for about 30 seconds on the grill (or until lightly browned).
  4. Place arugula on the bottom half of the toasted pretzel bun and put the patty on top. Place goat cheese on the patty, then the tomato chutney and finally the top bun

