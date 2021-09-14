Lunchbreak: Wild Bill Stacker Bison Burger

Martin Murch, Chef / Managing Member, Good Eats Group
https://www.goodeatsgroup.com/burger-bar-chicago
Burger Bar Chicago
1150 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL
(312) 988-0162
Recipe:
Wild Bill Stacker
Yield: 1 burger
Ingredients
1 ½ lb. Grass-fed Bison Patty (we use bison from Cook’s Bison Ranch in Indiana)
1 Pretzel bun, sliced
2 ½ oz. Tomato chutney
1 ½ oz. Goat cheese
1/3 c. Fresh arugula
1 tbsp. Butter, melted
Salt
Freshly ground black pepper
Method
- Season bison burger patty with salt and pepper
- Cook over high heat on a grill to desired temperature. We recommend medium rare (140 degrees F) as bison is a very lean meat and can dry out quickly. Do not press the burger down with your spatula while cooking! Never press your burgers, doing so only cooks them faster because you push all the natural juices from the patty, diminishing the flavor.
- Brush melted butter on the cut sides of the pretzel bun and toast, cut sides down, for about 30 seconds on the grill (or until lightly browned).
- Place arugula on the bottom half of the toasted pretzel bun and put the patty on top. Place goat cheese on the patty, then the tomato chutney and finally the top bun