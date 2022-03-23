Chef Preston Clark, Executive Chef of Lure Fishbar

Lure Fishbar, Located in the 21C Museum Hotel

616 N. Rush Street, Chicago

https://www.lurefishbar.com/location/chicago/

Recipe:

Whole Roasted Fish – Mediterranean, Spinach Stuffing, Citrus, Brown Butter

For the Stuffing:

20 cups Fresh Spinach leaves

½ cup Shallots, minced

½ cup Garlic, minced

½ cup Panko breadcrumbs, toasted golden

½ cup Parmigiano Reggiano, grated

½ cup Fresh Lemon Juice

½ cup Heavy Cream

1 tbsp Evoo

Kosher Salt to taste

Method:

Bring a large pot of salted water to a rolling boil. Salt the water generously. As the water is coming to a rolling boil, prepare and ice bath by filling a large bowl with ice and cold water.

Once the pot on the stove is at a rolling boil, add the spinach and blanch for about 45 seconds, until the spinach is cooked. The 20 cups will shrink to 2 cups of blanched spinach.

Remove the spinach from the boiling water and place directly in the ice bath to stop the cooking process. Once the spinach is completely cooled, remove from the ice bath and place the blanched spinach onto a piece of cheesecloth. Fold the cheesecloth over the spinach.

Twisting both ends tight, wring out the spinach with the cloth, removing as much water as possible. Once the spinach has a little moisture as possible, chop the spinach finely.

In a large sauté pan, add the olive oil and heat on medium high heat. Add the garlic, shallots and cook until translucent, no color. Add the chopped spinach and cook, until the spinach is heated through. Add the cream, breadcrumbs, Parmigiano and stir until completely incorporated. Remove the stuffing from the heat and add the lemon juice. Season with kosher salt. Allow the stuffing to cool completely.

For the Fish:

2 whole Branzino fish, 1.5-2 lbs avg, butterflied, bones removed, head attached

2 cup Spinach Stuffing

3 tbsp Whole Butter

½ cup Fresh Lemon Juice

2 tbsp cooking oil

Salt to taste

Parsley, chopped fine to garnish

Chives, slice thinly to garnish

Method:

Pre-heat the oven to 400 degrees.

Lay the butterflied fish skin side down on a cutting board with the head facing left. Season lightly with kosher salt. Using a kitchen spoon, line 1 cup spinach stuffing down the middle of the fish in-between the 2 filets. Fold the top filet down to close the fish. Secure the fish closed with a long wooden skewer by piercing the belly of both filets and weaving the skewer through the belly of the fish to secure it closed.

In a large sauté pan, heat 1 tbsp of cooking oil until you see wisps of white smoke. Season the skin sides of the stuffed branzino with kosher salt and place in the hot pan. Place the sauté pan directly in the oven and roast for about 7 minutes. Pull the pan out of the oven and flip the fish using a fish spatula and return the pan to the oven. Continue to roast the fish for another 6 minutes.

Once the fish is finished roasting, remove the fish from the pan and place on the serving platter.

Degrease the pan by removing the excess fat in the pan. Add the 3tbsp of whole butter to the pan and return the pan to the stove on medium high heat. Allow the butter to turn brown while swirling the pan in a circular motion. Once the butter is brown, remove the pan from the heat and add the lemon juice. Season the sauce with salt

Assembly:

Place the roasted branzino on a serving dish. Sauce the top of the fish with the citrus brown butter. Garnish the fish with the sliced chives and chopped parsley sprinkled over the fish. Serve immediately with a charred half lemon and a small side salad if desired.