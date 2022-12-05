Chef/Owner Donald Young – Duck Sel

Events:

In December, food lovers can witness Young’s culinary creativity come to life through surprising multicourse menus carefully curated for exclusive ticketed pop-up events held in a secret location on the following dates:

Friday, Dec. 9

Saturday, Dec. 10

Friday, Dec. 16

Saturday, Dec. 17

Friday, Dec. 30

Saturday, Dec. 31

Tickets are available now on Tock, including a special New Year’s Eve dinner which will offer two separate seatings.

Recipe:

WHOLE ROASTED DUCK

Ingredients

1 Peking Duck

1 cup Honey

Salt

1 Orange

1 Fennel

1 TBSP Apple cider vinegar

Pinch Nitrite/Pink salt (optional)

Directions:

To start, get a large pot of water boiling, enough to fit the entire duck.

While the water is starting to get hot, take the gizzards out of the carcass of the duck and reserve for use in a sauce. Trim the wing tips off the bird along with any excess fat. Be careful to not trim too much fat off to expose any meat.

Cut the wishbone out – this will help when taking the breast off after it is aged and roasted.

Be sure to have a container with really cold ice water ready to chill the duck as soon as it’s blanched. Drop the duck in boiling water for 1 minute (this will tighten the skin and pasteurize the outside of the duck for aging) then remove and drop the duck in the ice bucket and chill for about 2 to 3 minutes. Take out and dry off with a paper towel.

Take a new paper towel and put the apple cider vinegar on the towel along with a pinch of nitrite salt. Use the paper towel to rub the inside cavity of the duck and leave inside. The apple cider and pink salt help keep the cavity from going bad while killing off the bad bacteria and letting the good bacteria thrive (think of it like making cured sausages).

Brush your duck with honey on the skin and let sit for a few minutes to allow the excess to drip off.

Transfer your duck to a food safe/plastic rack or hang the duck from a rack in the fridge with a tray underneath to catch any drips and allow it to age a minimum 7 days or up to 28 days. This process dries out the skin while the meat starts to tenderize with microorganisms breaking down the protein chains into smaller chains and creating an umami and great flavor.

Every few days, brush your duck with more honey and allow to dry on the duck to help build up layers which will help with caramelization and build great flavor on the skin

Once you are ready to eat your duck, preheat your oven to 425F

At this point, you can take the legs off and confit them in duck fat or grind them up for sausages and other great things or leave them on and roast all together. Pull the paper towel from inside the cavity out and discard.

Cut your orange into 8ths and the fennel into 1 inch chunks and stuff equally inside as much as possible – this will create steam inside and also impart flavor into the duck as it cooks.

Glaze your duck in honey one more time and then season the duck all around with salt and place on an oven safe wire rack and pan so the rendered fat has somewhere to go.

Roast the duck for about 30 minutes for medium rare (130F) and 40 minutes for medium (140F). Keep in mind that if you choose to leave the legs on, you will either need to take them off and cook more to medium if you prefer medium rare duck breast. Once the duck is cooked, allow it to rest the same amount of time you took to cook it to allow all the juice to go back into the meat

Carve the breast and legs off and enjoy!