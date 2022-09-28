Greg Wade, author of ‘BREAD HEAD: Baking for the Road Less Traveled’ and head baker at Chicago’s Publican Quality Bread

Publican Quality Bread – 1759 W. Grand Ave., Chicago

http://www.publicanqualitybread.com

Event:

PUBLICAN QUALITY BREAD, BREAD HEAD BAKE SALE

Sunday, 10/9, 9am until they are out!

The Publican: 837 W Fulton Market, on the Pergola 

Baked Goods, Bread & Books for Sale 

+ Greg will be signing books

Recipe:

Whole-Grain Chile Pide Bread

Pide bread hails from Turkey and is a soft, light, foldable flatbread that’s a great go-to for dips, spreads, or fold-up sandwiches. These are just as good piled high with roasted meats and spreads as they are kept simple, sprinkled with herbs and cheese or sprinkled with good olive oil and salt. And while pide is done best justice on the grill—especially if you’re using charcoal or wood—it can also be cooked in a pan if it isn’t grilling season.

Adding cracked grains here—in this case cracked wheat and rye—in addition to white flour means you get the flavor and benefits of the whole grains while still achieving the chewy, fluffy texture and internal structure you want. But if you can’t find cracked wheat or rye, just substitute the same amount of whole-wheat flour and/or rye flour.

Note: Feel free to make this bread to fit your purpose: If you want to serve gyro-style wraps for lunch, use a bigger portion for a larger bread. Just be aware that larger pieces will need longer cook times, which means you’ll need a lower cooking temp. If you find your bread burning on the grill before it cooks all the way through, get the bread started on the grill to get some good color, then transfer to a 350°F oven to bake the rest of the way.

In the bakery, I make the chile oil using a spice blend from Lior Lev Sercarz at La Boîte in New York called Shabazi N.38, which mimics the flavors of traditional zhoug, a spicy Yemenite condiment with green chilies, cilantro, and mint. You can buy this spice blend online, or use a store-bought version of zhoug.

Makes 10 (80-gram) pides

For the Chile Oil:

Text Box: Ingredient Weight Volume Baker’s % Vegetable oil or rice bran oil 200g 1 cup 100.00% Chili powder 50g 1/3 cup 25.00% Shabazi spice blend or zhoug 50g 1/3 cup 25.00% Za’atar spice blend 50g 1/3 cup 25.00%
For the Chile Oil:

Text Box: Ingredient Weight Volume Baker’s % Total flour 100.00% >>Bread flour 320g 21/2 cups 72.73% >>Whole-wheat flour 60g 1/3 cup + 1 tablespoon 13.64% >>Rye flour 60g 1/2 cup 13.64% Water 300g 11/4 cups 68.18% Active sourdough starter 80g 1/3 cup 18.18% Fine sea salt 10g 11/2 teaspoons 2.27% Cooking spray, for greasing “><br>For the Bread:</p> <p>Make the chile oil: In a medium bowl, add the oil, chili powder, shabazi, and za’atar and whisk to combine. Cover and store at room temperature until ready to use.</p> <p>Mix the dough: Calculate your water temperature if desired (see page 310) or use warm (80°F) water.</p> <p>In a large bowl, combine the bread flour, water, sourdough starter, wheat flour, and rye flour. Mix by hand until all of the flour has been absorbed, 3 to 4 minutes. Cover and let rest for 30 minutes.</p> <p>Second mix: Sprinkle the salt evenly over the dough and incorporate it by squeezing it in with your hand while folding the dough over itself. Continue for 2 to 3 minutes; the dough should feel much stronger once the salt is added. Squeeze and fold the dough for 4 or 5 minutes, until smooth and shiny.</p> <p>Ferment: Cover the bowl with a tea towel or linen and let the dough ferment at room temperature for 3 hours. Fold the dough after 1 1/2 hours, then re-cover the bowl and let the dough rest for the remaining 1 1/2 hours.</p> <p>Shape: Coat a baking sheet with cooking spray. Turn out the dough onto a lightly floured work surface and divide it into ten equal pieces; each piece should weigh about 80 grams. Using a pre-shaping method (see page 50), gently round each dough piece by hand and place on the prepared baking sheet. Cover and let the dough rest for another 45 minutes to 1 hour. The dough is ready to cook once it has about doubled in size again.</p> <p>Cook: Preheat the grill to medium heat. If using charcoal, do this about 20 minutes before you’re ready to cook so the coals cool down to just the right temperature. Dust each piece of dough with flour and use a rolling pin to roll to about an 8-inch diameter, or slightly more than 1/8 inch thick. Brush each piece generously with the chile oil, making sure to get a healthy amount of the spices in with the oil. Place the dough pieces on the grill, dry-side down, and cook for 2 minutes, or until you see a lot of bubbles forming on the top of the dough. Flip and cook for another 2 to 3 minutes; note that some charring of the dough and spices is a good thing.</p> <p>  Stovetop Variation: Preheat a large skillet over medium heat. Roll out the dough pieces and brush with chile oil as above. Place the dough, oiled-side down, in the pan and cook for 3 to 4 minutes, until you see a lot of bubbles forming and a golden color on the cooked side. Flip the bread and cook the other side for another 2 to 3 minutes, until golden on both sides. Repeat with the remaining pieces and serve warm.</p> <p><strong>Recipe from <em>Bread Head:</em></strong> <strong><em>Baking for the Road Less Traveled</em> by Greg Wade. Copyright © 2022 by Greg Wade, Rachel Holtzman. Used with permission of the publisher, W. W. Norton & Company, Inc. All rights reserved.</strong></p> <div class=