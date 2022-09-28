Greg Wade, author of ‘BREAD HEAD: Baking for the Road Less Traveled’ and head baker at Chicago’s Publican Quality Bread

Publican Quality Bread – 1759 W. Grand Ave., Chicago

http://www.publicanqualitybread.com

Event:

PUBLICAN QUALITY BREAD, BREAD HEAD BAKE SALE

Sunday, 10/9, 9am until they are out!

The Publican: 837 W Fulton Market, on the Pergola

Baked Goods, Bread & Books for Sale

+ Greg will be signing books

Recipe:

Whole-Grain Chile Pide Bread

Pide bread hails from Turkey and is a soft, light, foldable flatbread that’s a great go-to for dips, spreads, or fold-up sandwiches. These are just as good piled high with roasted meats and spreads as they are kept simple, sprinkled with herbs and cheese or sprinkled with good olive oil and salt. And while pide is done best justice on the grill—especially if you’re using charcoal or wood—it can also be cooked in a pan if it isn’t grilling season.

Adding cracked grains here—in this case cracked wheat and rye—in addition to white flour means you get the flavor and benefits of the whole grains while still achieving the chewy, fluffy texture and internal structure you want. But if you can’t find cracked wheat or rye, just substitute the same amount of whole-wheat flour and/or rye flour.

Note: Feel free to make this bread to fit your purpose: If you want to serve gyro-style wraps for lunch, use a bigger portion for a larger bread. Just be aware that larger pieces will need longer cook times, which means you’ll need a lower cooking temp. If you find your bread burning on the grill before it cooks all the way through, get the bread started on the grill to get some good color, then transfer to a 350°F oven to bake the rest of the way.

In the bakery, I make the chile oil using a spice blend from Lior Lev Sercarz at La Boîte in New York called Shabazi N.38, which mimics the flavors of traditional zhoug, a spicy Yemenite condiment with green chilies, cilantro, and mint. You can buy this spice blend online, or use a store-bought version of zhoug.

Makes 10 (80-gram) pides

For the Chile Oil:



