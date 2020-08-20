Lunchbreak: White Sox Cuban Sandwich

Rebecca Spalding – Operations Manager of Delaware North Food Service at Guaranteed Rate Field

Fun Fact: Sunday, August 23rd is National Cuban Sandwich Day

Recipe:

Cuban Sandwich Ingredients:

French Rolls

Sliced Ham

Sliced Pickles

Sliced Swiss Cheese

Shredded Pork

Yellow Mustard

Mojo Sauce

Mojo Sauce recipe:

3 tablespoons olive oil

5 garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon lemon juice (from about half a lemon)

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice (from about 1 lime)

1 tablespoon cup fresh orange juice (from about half an orange)

1 1/2 teaspoons salt (to taste)

1 1/2 teaspoons pepper (to taste)

Whisk together in a bowl, pour over shredded pork and then marinate your pork in Mojo Sauce for 30 minutes before assembling the rest of the Cuban Sandwich – per instructions in video.