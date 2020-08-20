Lunchbreak: White Sox Cuban Sandwich

Rebecca Spalding – Operations Manager of Delaware North Food Service at Guaranteed Rate Field
Fun Fact: Sunday, August 23rd is National Cuban Sandwich Day
Recipe:
Cuban Sandwich Ingredients:
- French Rolls
- Sliced Ham
- Sliced Pickles
- Sliced Swiss Cheese
- Shredded Pork
- Yellow Mustard
- Mojo Sauce
Mojo Sauce recipe:
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 5 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice (from about half a lemon)
- 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice (from about 1 lime)
- 1 tablespoon cup fresh orange juice (from about half an orange)
- 1 1/2 teaspoons salt (to taste)
- 1 1/2 teaspoons pepper (to taste)
Whisk together in a bowl, pour over shredded pork and then marinate your pork in Mojo Sauce for 30 minutes before assembling the rest of the Cuban Sandwich – per instructions in video.