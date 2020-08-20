Lunchbreak: White Sox Cuban Sandwich

Rebecca Spalding – Operations Manager of Delaware North Food Service at Guaranteed Rate Field

http://whitesox.com/HomePlates

Fun Fact: Sunday, August 23rd is National Cuban Sandwich Day

Recipe:

Cuban Sandwich Ingredients:

  • French Rolls
  • Sliced Ham
  • Sliced Pickles
  • Sliced Swiss Cheese
  • Shredded Pork
  • Yellow Mustard
  • Mojo Sauce

Mojo Sauce recipe:

  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 5 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice (from about half a lemon)
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice (from about 1 lime)
  • 1 tablespoon cup fresh orange juice (from about half an orange)
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons salt (to taste)
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons pepper (to taste)

Whisk together in a bowl, pour over shredded pork and then marinate your pork in Mojo Sauce for 30 minutes before assembling the rest of the Cuban Sandwich – per instructions in video.

