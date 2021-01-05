Lunchbreak: White Bean Chicken Chili

Robbie Shoults – Bear Creek Smokehouse

http://www.bearcreeksmokehouse.com

http://www.bearcreeksmokehouse.com/products

Recipe:

White Bean Chicken Chili

1 TBSP Olive oil

1 Yellow Onion diced

1 Jalapeno diced

2 Cloves garlic minced

1/2 tsp oregano

2 tsp ground cumin

2 tsp garlic powder

2 tsp chili powder

2- 4.5 oz cans green chiles ( you may substitute 2 roasted and diced poblano peppers)

2- 15oz cans White beans drained

1-15oz can corn drained

1- Roasted deli chicken deboned (try using a smoked chicken seasoned with seasoned salt and garlic pods inserted into the breasts and thighs)

5 cups chicken broth

8 oz sour cream

Garnishes can include (use your imagination!)

Mexican cheese blend

Tortilla chips

Cilantro

Saute onions, Jalapeno and garlic in a large pot with olive oil, add all of the other ingredients except sour cream and the garnishes. Cook for 30 minutes over medium heat, turn off and stir in sour cream. Serve into bowls and garnish!