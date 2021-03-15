Lunchbreak: We’re making pancakes to Get Behind The Vest

Matt O’Shea, 19th Ward Alderman

Dick Harrigan, Owner, Original Pancake House – Beverly, Oak Lawn, La Grange (new location opening next week)

Get Behind the Vest Pancake Breakfast

Sunday, March 21

Pick-up Available at 10200 S. Washtenaw Ave.

Orders Must be placed at www.the19thward.com by Thursday, March 18.

-Ald. Matt O’Shea will be pumping gas at Kean Gas Station (2632 W. 111th Street) on Thursday, March 18 from 2 p.m.-4 p.m.  Kean is donating .15 cents per gallon sold the entire week to the Get Behind the Vest initiative.

-Barre It All in Mt. Greenwood will be hosting an exercise class on Sunday morning prior to the breakfast. They will be collecting donations at the class for GBTV. 

Get Behind The Vest
https://www.cpdmemorial.org/mission/get-behind-the-vest/
https://www.facebook.com/events/283028466542138 – Get Behind the Vest Pancake Breakfast

