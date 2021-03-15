Lunchbreak: We’re making pancakes to Get Behind The Vest

Matt O’Shea, 19th Ward Alderman

Dick Harrigan, Owner, Original Pancake House – Beverly, Oak Lawn, La Grange (new location opening next week)

Details:

Get Behind the Vest Pancake Breakfast

Sunday, March 21

Pick-up Available at 10200 S. Washtenaw Ave.

Orders Must be placed at www.the19thward.com by Thursday, March 18.

Also:

-Ald. Matt O’Shea will be pumping gas at Kean Gas Station (2632 W. 111th Street) on Thursday, March 18 from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. Kean is donating .15 cents per gallon sold the entire week to the Get Behind the Vest initiative.

-Barre It All in Mt. Greenwood will be hosting an exercise class on Sunday morning prior to the breakfast. They will be collecting donations at the class for GBTV.

https://www.facebook.com/events/283028466542138 – Get Behind the Vest Pancake Breakfast