Lunchbreak: We’re making pancakes to Get Behind The Vest

Matt O’Shea, 19th Ward Alderman
Dick Harrigan, Owner, Original Pancake House – Beverly, Oak Lawn, La Grange (new location opening next week)
Details:
Get Behind the Vest Pancake Breakfast
Sunday, March 21
Pick-up Available at 10200 S. Washtenaw Ave.
Orders Must be placed at www.the19thward.com by Thursday, March 18.
Also:
-Ald. Matt O’Shea will be pumping gas at Kean Gas Station (2632 W. 111th Street) on Thursday, March 18 from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. Kean is donating .15 cents per gallon sold the entire week to the Get Behind the Vest initiative.
-Barre It All in Mt. Greenwood will be hosting an exercise class on Sunday morning prior to the breakfast. They will be collecting donations at the class for GBTV.
https://www.facebook.com/events/283028466542138 – Get Behind the Vest Pancake Breakfast