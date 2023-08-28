Zubair Mohajir – Chef

Wazwan – 1742 W Division St., Chicago, IL 60622

https://www.wazwanchicago.com/

Event:

Chicago Gourmet

September 21-24, 2023

Harris Theater Rooftop

http://www.chicagogourmet.org

Hamburger Hop presented by DoorDash, Sysco and Blue Moon

Hosted by all-star Chef Stephanie Izard (Girl & The Goat, Little Goat, Duck Duck Goat and more)

Harris Theater Rooftop, 205 E. Randolph St.

Friday, September 22, 2023, 6PM-9PM

Recipe:

Wazwanimal Burger



10 lbs ground beef

1 cup chopped cilantro

1 cup minced shalllots

½ serrano peppers, minced

1 ½ cups of chapli spice (equal parts ground green and black cardamom, coriander, black pepper, cumin)

1 quart fresh mint leaves

½ cup olive oil

Serrano peppers to taste

4 cloves garlic

Brioche bun

2 slices of jalapeno cheddar cheese

Red onions (if interested)

Crispy bacon (if interested)



In a large mixing bowl, combine 10lbs of ground beef with 1 cup each of chopped cilantro and minced shallots, as well as a 1/2 cup of minced serrano peppers and 1.5 cups of chapli spice (ground green and black cardamom, coriander, black pepper, cumin).

For the mint chutney, combine 1 quart of fresh mint leaves, 1/2 cup each of olive oil, water, and chopped serrano peppers, 4 cloves of garlic, and a tablespoon of salt, in a blender. Puree until well-integrated.

To make your burger, toast 2 sides of a brioche bun. While they’re toasting, on the hot side of the grill, place an 8oz burger patty and allow it to seer for 4 minutes on one side and 2 minutes on the other side (temperature: medium). At this time, apply 2 slices of jalapeño cheddar cheese to your patty. Let the patty rest. Slather top and bottom bun with mint chutney; add pickled red onions to the bottom bun. Place burger on top of the onions. Finish with crispy beef bacon and top bun.