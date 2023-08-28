Zubair Mohajir – Chef
Wazwan – 1742 W Division St., Chicago, IL 60622
The Coach House by Wazwan -1742 W Division St., Chicago, IL 60622
https://www.wazwanchicago.com/
Event:
Chicago Gourmet
September 21-24, 2023
Harris Theater Rooftop
Hamburger Hop presented by DoorDash, Sysco and Blue Moon
- Hosted by all-star Chef Stephanie Izard (Girl & The Goat, Little Goat, Duck Duck Goat and more)
- Harris Theater Rooftop, 205 E. Randolph St.
- Friday, September 22, 2023, 6PM-9PM
Recipe:
Wazwanimal Burger
10 lbs ground beef
1 cup chopped cilantro
1 cup minced shalllots
½ serrano peppers, minced
1 ½ cups of chapli spice (equal parts ground green and black cardamom, coriander, black pepper, cumin)
1 quart fresh mint leaves
½ cup olive oil
Serrano peppers to taste
4 cloves garlic
Brioche bun
2 slices of jalapeno cheddar cheese
Red onions (if interested)
Crispy bacon (if interested)
In a large mixing bowl, combine 10lbs of ground beef with 1 cup each of chopped cilantro and minced shallots, as well as a 1/2 cup of minced serrano peppers and 1.5 cups of chapli spice (ground green and black cardamom, coriander, black pepper, cumin).
For the mint chutney, combine 1 quart of fresh mint leaves, 1/2 cup each of olive oil, water, and chopped serrano peppers, 4 cloves of garlic, and a tablespoon of salt, in a blender. Puree until well-integrated.
To make your burger, toast 2 sides of a brioche bun. While they’re toasting, on the hot side of the grill, place an 8oz burger patty and allow it to seer for 4 minutes on one side and 2 minutes on the other side (temperature: medium). At this time, apply 2 slices of jalapeño cheddar cheese to your patty. Let the patty rest. Slather top and bottom bun with mint chutney; add pickled red onions to the bottom bun. Place burger on top of the onions. Finish with crispy beef bacon and top bun.