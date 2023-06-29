April Lee Wiencek, The Tipsy Housewife & Community Cook from Taste of Home
https://thetipsyhousewife.org/
Recipe:
S’mOreos
Ingredients:
4 Oreo cookies
3 tablespoons creamy peanut butter
4 whole graham crackers, halved
1 milk chocolate candy bar (1.55 ounces), quartered
4 large marshmallows
Directions:
- Spread both sides of each Oreo cookie with peanut butter; place each on a graham cracker half. Top with chocolate.
- Using a long metal skewer or long-handled fork, toast marshmallows 6 in. from medium-hot heat until golden brown, turning occasionally. Place on chocolate; cover with remaining graham crackers. Serve immediately.
Watermelon Fries
Ingredients:
1 cup of Greek yogurt
3 large strawberries
1 teaspoon of honey
1 watermelon, crinkle cut
Directions:
- Drop about 1 cup of Greek yogurt into a blender, along with 3 large strawberries and a teaspoon of honey. Blend the mixture to create the dipping sauce.
- Next, cut the watermelon into slices that are about 1 inch thick. Then, cut those slices with the crinkle cutter to make them fry-shaped. Discard the rind.
- Finally, arrange the watermelon fries on a serving tray with a ramekin of the strawberry-yogurt dip and a few more strawberries for garnish.