April Lee Wiencek, The Tipsy Housewife & Community Cook from Taste of Home

Recipe:

S’mOreos

Ingredients:

4 Oreo cookies

3 tablespoons creamy peanut butter

4 whole graham crackers, halved

1 milk chocolate candy bar (1.55 ounces), quartered

4 large marshmallows

Directions:

  1. Spread both sides of each Oreo cookie with peanut butter; place each on a graham cracker half. Top with chocolate.
  2. Using a long metal skewer or long-handled fork, toast marshmallows 6 in. from medium-hot heat until golden brown, turning occasionally. Place on chocolate; cover with remaining graham crackers. Serve immediately.

Watermelon Fries

Ingredients:

1 cup of Greek yogurt

3 large strawberries

1 teaspoon of honey

1 watermelon, crinkle cut

Directions:

  1. Drop about 1 cup of Greek yogurt into a blender, along with 3 large strawberries and a teaspoon of honey. Blend the mixture to create the dipping sauce.
  2. Next, cut the watermelon into slices that are about 1 inch thick. Then, cut those slices with the crinkle cutter to make them fry-shaped. Discard the rind.
  3. Finally, arrange the watermelon fries on a serving tray with a ramekin of the strawberry-yogurt dip and a few more strawberries for garnish.