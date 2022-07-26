April Lee Wiencek, The Tipsy Housewife & Community Cook from Taste of Home

Taste of Home’s latest cookbook, Taste of Home American Summer

https://thetipsyhousewife.org/

Recipe:

Watermelon Cups

Full recipe below

Prep: 25 min

Makes: 16 appetizers

Ingredients:

16 seedless watermelon cubes (1 inch)

⅓ cup finely chopped cucumber

5 teaspoons finely chopped red onion

2 teaspoons minced fresh mint

2 teaspoons minced fresh cilantro

½ to 1 teaspoon lime juice

Directions:

Using a small melon baller or measuring spoon, scoop out the center of each watermelon cube, leaving a 1/4-in. shell (save centers for another use).

In a small bowl, combine the remaining ingredients; spoon into watermelon cubes.

Nutrition Facts: 1 piece: 7 calories, 0 fat (0 saturated fat), 0 cholesterol, 1mg sodium, 2g carbohydrate (2g sugars, 0 fiber), 0 protein.