April Lee Wiencek, The Tipsy Housewife & Community Cook from Taste of Home
Taste of Home’s latest cookbook, Taste of Home American Summer
https://thetipsyhousewife.org/
Recipe:
Watermelon Cups
Full recipe below
Prep: 25 min
Makes: 16 appetizers
Ingredients:
16 seedless watermelon cubes (1 inch)
⅓ cup finely chopped cucumber
5 teaspoons finely chopped red onion
2 teaspoons minced fresh mint
2 teaspoons minced fresh cilantro
½ to 1 teaspoon lime juice
Directions:
Using a small melon baller or measuring spoon, scoop out the center of each watermelon cube, leaving a 1/4-in. shell (save centers for another use).
In a small bowl, combine the remaining ingredients; spoon into watermelon cubes.
Nutrition Facts: 1 piece: 7 calories, 0 fat (0 saturated fat), 0 cholesterol, 1mg sodium, 2g carbohydrate (2g sugars, 0 fiber), 0 protein.