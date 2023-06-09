Marco Di Benedetto – Executive Chef

The Bellevue Chicago

1031 North Rush Street, Chicago, IL

http://www.thebellevuechicago.com

Recipe:

The Bellevue Chicago Walleye

1 Walleye Filet 12 oz (No Skin)

16 oz Walleye Dredge

1 Pint Lemon Butter Sauce

8 oz Walleye Herb Mix

4 Whole Eggs

1 Tablespoon Kosher Salt

4 oz (1/2 cup) Whole Butter

1 Whole Lemon (Cut in Half)

Into a bowl crack 4 whole eggs and beat with kosher salt until well mixed Make a dredging station, the whole egg mix in a bowl, the walleye dredge in a plate. Take the walleye filet and pat it dry with a paper towel. Take the walleye and dip it into the whole egg mixture. From there move it into the breadcrumbs cover with breadcrumb assuring that the entire surface of the walleye is covered with breadcrumb Place on a plate and in the refrigerator for about 15 min for the egg and breadcrumb to combine. Place a large frying pan over medium high heat on the range. Add the butter a let melt but do not burn. When the butter has completely melted, place the walleye into the butter being careful that you place the walleye into the butter so the fish goes into the pan away from you, so if the butter splashes it will splash away from you. Cook the walleye on one side until golden brown, about 8 minutes. With a long metal offset spatula carefully fill the fish so once again you are filling the fish away from yourself. Cook the walleye again to golden brown, if the fish seem to be cooking to quickly lower the heat. When both sides of the fish are golden brown, and the fish has cooked throughout remove the fish from the pan and place onto a plate lined with a paper towel. On your serving plate pour the lemon butter sauce. Place the fish onto the lemon butter sauce. Dress with the chopped herbs. Place cut lemons on the plate and serve.

Walleye Dredge

16 oz (2 cups) Plain Breadcrumbs

3 oz (6 T) Kosher Salt

1 oz (2 T) Black Pepper

In a bowl add all the ingredients mix well.

Lemon Butter Sauce

16 oz (2 cups) (Unsalted Butter

1 Whole Lemon (cut in half and squeezed od all the juice)

1 Peeled Shallot (fine diced)

6 oz (3/4 cup) Heavy Cream

6 oz (3/4 cup) Dry White wine

1. Begin by sweating shallots in a tablespoon of unsalted butter until translucent, about 2-3 minutes.

2. Add in the liquid: dry white wine, squeezed lemons and lemon juice. Reduce the temperature to medium and allow the sauce to thicken and reduce, about 4 minutes.

3. Pour in the heavy cream, swirl the pan (or use a whisk), then turn the heat down to a low simmer. When small bubbles start to develop around the edge of the pan, you’ll add cold unsalted butter that’s been cut into cubes. Add 2-3 tablespoons at a time, never allow the mix to boil, then swirl the pan until the butter has emulsified into the sauce. Repeat with remaining butter until the sauce is rich, creamy, and smooth. Taste and adjust seasoning as needed, then serve immediately.

Herb Mix

4 oz (1/2 cup) Fresh Dill (Pulled Fronds from Stems)

4 oz (1/2 cup) Italian Parsley (Leaves Only)

Roughly chop each of the herbs and mix together.