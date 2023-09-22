Chef Lorena Garcia

http://www.cheflorenagarcia.com

Chicago Gourmet

September 21-24, 2023

Harris Theater Rooftop and Art Smith’s Reunion

http://www.chicagogourmet.org

ALL-NEW IN 2023 – Rise & Shine Gourmet

Hosted by chef friends Art Smith (Art Smith’s Reunion) and Lorena Garcia (Chica)

Chef Art Smith’s Reunion, 700 E. Grand Ave.

Sunday, September 24, 2023, 11AM-1:30PM

*SOLD OUT*

Recipe:

Vuelve a la Vida Shrimp Cocktail Recipe

4 servings

Ingredients:

1 medium red onion

3 garlic cloves, 2 smashed, 1 finely grated

1 Tbsp. black pepper

1 Tbsp. Diamond Crystal or 1¾ tsp. Morton kosher salt, plus more

1Ib. large shrimp, peeled, deveined

1 plum tomato, coarsely chopped

½ cup coarsely chopped cilantro stems

1 cup fresh lime juice (from about 8 limes)

1 cup ketchup

1 Tbsp. plus 2 tsp. distilled white vinegar

1 Tbsp. plus 2 tsp. Tabasco

1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

2 tsp. sugar

1 tablespoon mezcal (optional)

1 large ripe avocado, thinly sliced

Cilantro leaves with tender stems, saltine crackers or corn tostadas, and lime wedges (for serving)



Preparation:



1. Cut 1 medium red onion in half through root end; set I half aside. Cut other half in half again (so you have 2 quarters). Coarsely chop I onion quarter and thinly slice the other quarter; set aside separately.



2. Combine 2 smashed garlic cloves, 1 Tbsp. black peppercorns, and reserved red onion half in a large saucepan. Pour in 1o cups water and season generously with kosher salt (water should taste briny, like the ocean). Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer 15 minutes.



3. Return liquid to a boil. Add 1 lb. large shrimp, peeled, deveined, and cook until bright pink and cooked through, about 1½ minutes.

4. Pulse 1 plum tomato, coarsely chopped, ½ cup coarsely chopped cilantro stems, and reserved chopped red onion in a food processor or blender until mostly smooth. Transfer to a large bowl. Whisk in 1 cup fresh lime juice, 1 cup ketchup, 1 Tbsp. plus 2 tsp. distilled white vinegar, 1 Tbsp. plus 2 tsp. Tabasco, 1 Tbsp.Diamond Crystal or 1¾ tsp. Morton kosher salt,

1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce, 2 tsp. Aji-No-Moto umami seasoning (if using), 2 tsp. sugar, and z cups cold water until combined. Add shrimp; toss to coat.



5. Divide shrimp and sauce among shallow bowls. Top with 1 large ripe avocado, thinly sliced, dividing evenly, and reserved sliced red onion. Scatter cilantro leaves with tender stems over. Serve with saltine crackers or corn tostadas.

