James Cox, Contestant, Food Network’s Halloween Baking Championship

Co-owner/Executive Chef, Chicago Sugar Daddy Patisserie

Chicago Sugar Daddy Patisserie

3243 N. Broadway, Chicago, IL

http://www.chicagosugardaddy.com

Check Out:

“Halloween Baking Championship” Season 9, airing Mondays at 8pm on Food Network through October.

Also streaming on Max.

https://www.foodnetwork.com/shows/halloween-baking-championship

Recipe:

Voodoo Doll Pie Pockets

Pie dough

2 cups + 3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 tsp salt

2 tb sugar

8 oz cold lard, butter, or shortening

1/2 cup to 1/3cup ice cold water

1 tsp vodka

Flour for dusting

Place lard into a cup with ice and allow to chill while measuring out other ingredients

Cut and cube cold lard and place into a cooler

Measure the remaining ingredients into a food processor

Add in butter and blend until it’s a sandy texture

Add water until dough is combined

Remove from the food processor and wrap in plastic wrap and allow to chill in the refrigerator for 1-2 hours

Fruit pie filling

1 cup red fruit (raspberries, strawberries, cherries)

1/2 cup to 3/4 cup sugar (depends on the fruit and the sweetness level wanted)

1 tsp lemon juice

1 cup + 2tb of water

1/4 cup cornstarch

Place fruit, lemon, sugar, and 1 cup water into pot and turn to medium heat

Mix 2 Tbs of water with cornstarch

Once fruit mixture starts to boil add in cornstarch mixture and cook until thick

Once mixture is thick place it into a bowl, cover with plastic wrap and place into a refrigerator and allow to cool completely 1-2 hours

Egg wash

1 egg

1 Tbs water

Crack eggs into a small bown and add in water

Whip with a fork until water and egg are blended together

Equipment needed

Food processor

Large bowl medium bowl

Two medium bowls

Dry Measuring cups

Wet measuring cup

Spatula

Baking sheet

Parchment paper

Large gingerbread man cutter

Edible markers (available through Amazon, Michael’s, Jo Ann Fabrics)

Brush

4 small bowls

Cutting board

Knife

Spoon

Piping bag

Fork

Rolling pin

Assembly

Once your dough has cooled place dough into surface dusted with flour.

Roll dough out to 1/4 inch thickness.

Using a large gingerbread man cutter cut out 6 pieces (which will make a total of 3 pie pockets)

Place three of the men onto a tray lined with parchment.

Fill your piping bag with chilled fruit filling or use a spoon to fill the cookie, making sure to leave space between the filling and the edge of the pie dough to seal with the top pie dough.

Brush the edges with water then place another pie shape into of the bottom one and press together to seal.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

While oven is heating up, place the pie dough into the refrigerator for 30mins to chill.

Once pie dough is chilled pull out of the cooler and brush with the egg wash.

Place into heated oven and bake for 12-20mins until golden brown.

Once golden brown remove from the oven and allow to cool completely, about 1-2 hours.

Once cooled, draw on the dolls with the edible markers making the faces, stitch marks and any other decorations you like.