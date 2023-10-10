James Cox, Contestant, Food Network’s Halloween Baking Championship
Co-owner/Executive Chef, Chicago Sugar Daddy Patisserie
Chicago Sugar Daddy Patisserie
3243 N. Broadway, Chicago, IL
http://www.chicagosugardaddy.com
Check Out:
“Halloween Baking Championship” Season 9, airing Mondays at 8pm on Food Network through October.
Also streaming on Max.
https://www.foodnetwork.com/shows/halloween-baking-championship
Recipe:
Voodoo Doll Pie Pockets
Pie dough
2 cups + 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
1 tsp salt
2 tb sugar
8 oz cold lard, butter, or shortening
1/2 cup to 1/3cup ice cold water
1 tsp vodka
Flour for dusting
Place lard into a cup with ice and allow to chill while measuring out other ingredients
Cut and cube cold lard and place into a cooler
Measure the remaining ingredients into a food processor
Add in butter and blend until it’s a sandy texture
Add water until dough is combined
Remove from the food processor and wrap in plastic wrap and allow to chill in the refrigerator for 1-2 hours
Fruit pie filling
1 cup red fruit (raspberries, strawberries, cherries)
1/2 cup to 3/4 cup sugar (depends on the fruit and the sweetness level wanted)
1 tsp lemon juice
1 cup + 2tb of water
1/4 cup cornstarch
Place fruit, lemon, sugar, and 1 cup water into pot and turn to medium heat
Mix 2 Tbs of water with cornstarch
Once fruit mixture starts to boil add in cornstarch mixture and cook until thick
Once mixture is thick place it into a bowl, cover with plastic wrap and place into a refrigerator and allow to cool completely 1-2 hours
Egg wash
1 egg
1 Tbs water
Crack eggs into a small bown and add in water
Whip with a fork until water and egg are blended together
Equipment needed
Food processor
Large bowl medium bowl
Two medium bowls
Dry Measuring cups
Wet measuring cup
Spatula
Baking sheet
Parchment paper
Large gingerbread man cutter
Edible markers (available through Amazon, Michael’s, Jo Ann Fabrics)
Brush
4 small bowls
Cutting board
Knife
Spoon
Piping bag
Fork
Rolling pin
Assembly
Once your dough has cooled place dough into surface dusted with flour.
Roll dough out to 1/4 inch thickness.
Using a large gingerbread man cutter cut out 6 pieces (which will make a total of 3 pie pockets)
Place three of the men onto a tray lined with parchment.
Fill your piping bag with chilled fruit filling or use a spoon to fill the cookie, making sure to leave space between the filling and the edge of the pie dough to seal with the top pie dough.
Brush the edges with water then place another pie shape into of the bottom one and press together to seal.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
While oven is heating up, place the pie dough into the refrigerator for 30mins to chill.
Once pie dough is chilled pull out of the cooler and brush with the egg wash.
Place into heated oven and bake for 12-20mins until golden brown.
Once golden brown remove from the oven and allow to cool completely, about 1-2 hours.
Once cooled, draw on the dolls with the edible markers making the faces, stitch marks and any other decorations you like.