Lunchbreak: VOLT Salad

Brad Alexander, Executive Chef of Electric Greens
Electric Greens at Revival Food Hall
125 S. Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60603
https://www.eatelectricgreens.com/
https://www.revivalfoodhall.com/
Recipe:
VOLT Salad
2oz (1/4 cup) baby kale
2oz (1/4 cup) romaine 1” pieces
1/2 avocado, diced
1oz (2T) oranges segments, diced
1oz (2T) ricotta salata cheese, shredded
1oz (2T) pickled red onion, julienne
1/2oz (1T) sunflower sprouts
2Tbsp toasted sunflower and hemp seeds
1/2tsp zaatar spice
2.5oz (5T) electric vinaigrette
- Add kale, romaine, diced avocado, orange segments, cheese, and pickled onion to a medium mixing bowl and toss with vinaigrette.
- Transfer to a serving bowl and top with sprouts, seeds, and zaatar spice.
ELECTRIC VINAIGRETTE
1oz (2T) carrot
1oz (2T) turmeric
1oz (2T) ginger
2 lemons, juice & zest
2 limes, juice & zest
1oz (2T) shallot, minced
1cup rice wine vinegar
1Tbsp dijon mustard
2Tbsp agave
2cup olive oil
1Tbsp kosher salt
1/4tsp white pepper ground
1/4tsp szechuan pepper, ground
- Peel and chop carrot, turmeric, and ginger and simmer in water until cooked through.
- Discard water and add cooled vegetables to blender.
- Add all remaining ingredients except for olive oil to blender.
- Blend on high speed until ingredients are combined .
- Reduce speed to medium and drizzle in oil until dressing is emulsified.