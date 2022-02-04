Lunchbreak: VOLT Salad

Brad Alexander, Executive Chef of Electric Greens

Electric Greens at Revival Food Hall

125 S. Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60603

https://www.eatelectricgreens.com/

https://www.revivalfoodhall.com/

Recipe:

VOLT Salad

2oz (1/4 cup)           baby kale

2oz (1/4 cup)           romaine 1” pieces                                                  

1/2                          avocado, diced                                                       

1oz (2T)                   oranges segments, diced                                                       

1oz (2T)                   ricotta salata cheese, shredded                                                             

1oz (2T)                   pickled red onion, julienne

1/2oz (1T)               sunflower sprouts                                                                                                  

2Tbsp                      toasted sunflower and hemp seeds                                      

1/2tsp                     zaatar spice                                            

2.5oz (5T)                electric vinaigrette

  1. Add kale, romaine, diced avocado, orange segments, cheese, and pickled onion to a medium mixing bowl and toss with vinaigrette.
  2. Transfer to a serving bowl and top with sprouts, seeds, and zaatar spice.

ELECTRIC VINAIGRETTE

1oz (2T)   carrot                                                     

1oz (2T)   turmeric                                                 

1oz (2T)   ginger                                                     

2              lemons, juice & zest                                                              

2              limes, juice & zest                                                  

1oz (2T)   shallot, minced                                                      

1cup        rice wine vinegar                                                   

1Tbsp      dijon mustard                                                        

2Tbsp      agave                                                     

2cup        olive oil                                                  

1Tbsp      kosher salt                                                             

1/4tsp     white pepper ground                                                             

1/4tsp     szechuan pepper, ground      

  1. Peel and chop carrot, turmeric, and ginger and simmer in water until cooked through.
  2. Discard water and add cooled vegetables to blender.
  3. Add all remaining ingredients except for olive oil to blender.
  4. Blend on high speed until ingredients are combined            .
  5. Reduce speed to medium and drizzle in oil until dressing is emulsified.                             

