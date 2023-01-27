Marcos Campos, Group Executive Chef and Partner of Bonhomme Hospitality
Mama Delia
1721 W Division St. Chicago, IL 60622
312-487-1236
Recipe:
VIERAS XO: Scallops from Mama Delia by Chef Marcos Campos
INGREDIENTS
For Seaweed Cream:
– 2 cups heavy cream
– ½ cup Seaweed – Recommend fresh sea lettuce seaweed
– 2 tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil
– ¼ cup Parsley
For XO Sauce:
– 1 cup minced garlic
– 1 ½ cups gr minced shallots
– 4 tbsp gr Extra Virgin Olive Oil
– ¾ lb ground Jamón Ibérico
– 1 cup shrimp oil
– ½ cup soy sauce
– 1 cup fish sauce
– 2 tsp gr spicy Pimentón
For Scallops:
– 6 pc Atlantic Scallops
– 2 tbsp Wasabi Seasoned Japanese Arare
– 10 – 12 pc Nasturtium Leafs
– 1 tsp Sea Salt
– 2 tbsp Olive Oil
INSTRUCTIONS
- Make the Galician Seaweed Cream:
- Blanch parsley for ten seconds in salted boiling water
- Take the parsley out of the hot water and refresh in cold water
- Once parsley is cold, blend with the hot heavy cream and seaweed until it becomes very green (normally takes about two minutes at a high speed)
- Finish with olive oil and blend it for another 30 seconds to incorporate it
- Keep it warm until platting
- Make the Mama Delia XO Sauce:
- Start cooking the garlic and the shallots at a medium heat with the Olive Oil until it caramelizes
- Once the garlic and the shallots are ready, add the ground Jamón Ibérico and cook together for about 15 minutes on low heat
- After, add the pimentón and cook for a few seconds before pouring in the fish sauce and the soy sauce
- Cook the combination for twenty minutes with the shrimp oil on low heat to infuse all the flavors together
- Once done, put the sauce in jars and let it ferment at room temperature for a minimum of five days before using it.
- Prepare the scallops:
- Season the cleaned scallops with sea salt 10 minutes before cooking them and set aside
- Get a non stick pan hot with the olive oil
- Put the scallops on the pan on a medium high heat to create a really nice sear
- After 20 seconds, flip the scallops and cook for another 40 seconds, we want to cook them medium to medium rare temperature, just making sure are warm inside
- When still on the pan, add a tbsp of XO sauce on top of each scallop and cook everything together for the last 30 seconds
- After, take scallops out of the pan and place them in a tray to rest for a little bit before plating
- Plate the dish:
- Place about one tablespoon of the seaweed cream on the bottom of the scallops shell
- Add the scallops with the XO sauce on top of the cream and finish it with japanese arare (rice crisps)
- Garnish with the leafs of nasturtium for a peppery finish flavor note on it
- Don’t wait too long to eat them as they will get cold!!
– ENJOY THEM!