Nick Drivas – Owner of Grill House

Grill House

3061 Dundee Road, Northbrook, Il 60062

847-205-2200

Recipes:

The Halloumi Wrap

Ingredients —About 2 cups of Mixed Greens

1 Whole Avocado Sliced in Half to use for the spread on the Tortilla

1/2 Small tomato diced

1/4 Small Red Pepper diced

2 Tablespoon Corn Niblets

6 ounces Halloumi (grilled or pan fried)

1-12 inch soft tortilla

1 Tablespoon of Balsamic dressing of your choice

Preparation —Pour a little bit of Olive Oil over the diced red pepper, tomato and corn. Roast in the oven for about 5 minutes.

Mash the half of the avocado.

Mix all of the above ingredients together in a bowl.

Spread the mash avocado onto the whole of the tortilla and then layer the other ingredients with the halloumi being the last to be placed on top.

FOLDING the tortilla—Take the part of the tortilla that is away from you and fold towards you, the part of the tortilla that is closest to you. Take the sides and fold in as well…Keeping everything tight. Cut in half. Enjoy!

Roasted Veggie Wrap

I ngredients —About 2 cups of mixed greens

¼ Small Red Onion diced

¼ Small Tomato diced

¼ Artichoke diced

1-Tablespoon finely Chopped Walnuts

2-Tablespoon Feta Cheese

2-3 ounces (1/4 cup+) of any veggie you like (zucchini, yellow squash or red peppers)

(Grill or roast these veggies, again any that you like, as long as you have about 2-3 ounces)

1-Tablespoon of Hummus

1-12 inch tortilla

Preparation- —Mix all of the above ingredients together in a bowl.

Spread the hummus onto the whole tortilla.

Layer the ingredients in the bowl on top (the hummus will help the taste of the ingredients all blend together)

FOLDING the tortilla—Take the part of the tortilla that is away from you and fold towards you, the part of the tortilla that is closest to you. Take the sides and fold in as well…Keeping everything tight. Cut in half. Enjoy!!