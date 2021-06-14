Lunchbreak: Vegetarian Refried Bean Tostadas

Vegetarian Refried Bean Tostadas

Vegetarian tostadas with refried beans is an easy 10 minute meal that is healthy, delicious, and filling.

   Prep Time 10 minutes

 Servings 6

 Calories 198 kcal

 Ingredients

  • 6 corn tostadas
  • 1 20 oz can of refried beans
  • 1 can of corn
  • 1 cup cherry or grape tomatoes diced
  • 2 avocados sliced
  • 1/2 red onion
  • cilantro
  • cojita cheese
  • black olives
  • 1 jalapeño sliced
  • 1 lime sliced
  • sour cream (optional)

Instructions

  1. Prepare the tostadas. Preheat the oven to 300 degrees. Lay the tostadas on a baking sheet in a single layer and place in the oven for 5 minutes to warm them up. See recipe notes if you need to make tostadas from scratch.
  2. Warm up the refried beans. Empty the can of refried beans in a glass microwavable bowl and microwave for 1 minute and 30 seconds. If the refried beans are tasteless, add a squeeze of lime, and a pinch of cumin, chili, and salt.
  3. Prepare the fixings. Chop the cilantro, tomatoes, jalapeño, and olives. Crumble the cheese. Place the tostada on a plate, slather on some refried beans, and top with all the prepapred fixings. Mangia!

Recipe Notes

To make corn tostadas:

  1. Corn tortillas
  2. Oil

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Use a pastry brush to brush the oil onto the front and back of the corn tortillas.

Place the corn tortillas in a single layer on the baking sheet. Bake the corn tortillas for 5 minutes, then flip them and bake for 5-10 more minutes, until they are crispy like chips.

Remove them from the oven and finish making your tostadas!

