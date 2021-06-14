Lunchbreak: Vegetarian Refried Bean Tostadas

Sherry Brubaker
http://www.seasaltsavorings.com
Recipe:
Vegetarian Refried Bean Tostadas
Vegetarian tostadas with refried beans is an easy 10 minute meal that is healthy, delicious, and filling.
Prep Time 10 minutes
Servings 6
Calories 198 kcal
Ingredients
- 6 corn tostadas
- 1 20 oz can of refried beans
- 1 can of corn
- 1 cup cherry or grape tomatoes diced
- 2 avocados sliced
- 1/2 red onion
- cilantro
- cojita cheese
- black olives
- 1 jalapeño sliced
- 1 lime sliced
- sour cream (optional)
Instructions
- Prepare the tostadas. Preheat the oven to 300 degrees. Lay the tostadas on a baking sheet in a single layer and place in the oven for 5 minutes to warm them up. See recipe notes if you need to make tostadas from scratch.
- Warm up the refried beans. Empty the can of refried beans in a glass microwavable bowl and microwave for 1 minute and 30 seconds. If the refried beans are tasteless, add a squeeze of lime, and a pinch of cumin, chili, and salt.
- Prepare the fixings. Chop the cilantro, tomatoes, jalapeño, and olives. Crumble the cheese. Place the tostada on a plate, slather on some refried beans, and top with all the prepapred fixings. Mangia!
Recipe Notes
To make corn tostadas:
- Corn tortillas
- Oil
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Use a pastry brush to brush the oil onto the front and back of the corn tortillas.
Place the corn tortillas in a single layer on the baking sheet. Bake the corn tortillas for 5 minutes, then flip them and bake for 5-10 more minutes, until they are crispy like chips.
Remove them from the oven and finish making your tostadas!