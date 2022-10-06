Wook Kang, CEC, Culinary Arts Executive Director & Program Chair, Kendall College at National Louis University
http://www.nl.edu/kendall-college/
Recipe:
Vegetarian Chicago-Style Italian beef
(Serves 4)
Ingredients
Giardinera:
3 cup Water
½ cup Chopped cauliflower
½ cup Carrot, small dice
½ cup Green bell pepper, small dice
½ cup Celery, small dice
¼ cup Serrano pepper, sliced into ¼” rounds
1 cup White wine Vinegar
1 tsp. Chili flake
1 tsp. Oregano
½ tsp. Kosher salt
1 cup Olive oil
Italian “Beef”:
12 oz. Yuba soy skin
4 each Italian bread, split lengthwise
Marinade/Jus:
2 Tbsp. No Beef Soup base
1 tsp. Dried Oregano
1 tsp. Dried basil
1 tsp. Dried parsley
1 tsp. Onion powder
1 tsp. Garlic powder
1 tsp. Molasses
1 tsp. Paprika
1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
2 cup Water, cold
Directions
Giardinera:
- In a medium size pot, add the water and bring to a boil, set aside.
- In a bowl, combine the cauliflower, carrot, green bell pepper, celery, serrano peppers, white wine vinegar, chili flakes, oregano and kosher salt.
- Add the water to the bowl with vegetables and spices.
- After 15 minutes, strain the vegetables/spice mixture from the water and place into a new bowl or jar. Fill the mixture with olive oil.
- Reserve for future use.
Italian “Beef”:
- In a saucepot, add to the pot, “no beef soup base”, dried oregano, dried basil, dried
parsley, onion powder, garlic powder, molasses, paprika, Worcestershire sauce, and
water.
- Bring to a boil and reduce to a simmer for 5 minutes.
- Add the yuba sheets to the liquid mixture and heat until warm, about 10 minutes.
- Once the yuba sheets are heated, add to a split Italian bread roll.
- To serve, top with giardinera and accompaniments of your choice.