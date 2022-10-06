Wook Kang, CEC, Culinary Arts Executive Director & Program Chair, Kendall College at National Louis University

http://www.nl.edu/kendall-college/

Recipe:

Vegetarian Chicago-Style Italian beef

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

Giardinera:

      3 cup                     Water

      ½ cup                    Chopped cauliflower

      ½ cup                    Carrot, small dice

      ½ cup                    Green bell pepper, small dice

      ½ cup                   Celery, small dice

      ¼ cup                    Serrano pepper, sliced into ¼” rounds

      1 cup                     White wine Vinegar

      1 tsp.                     Chili flake

      1 tsp.                     Oregano

      ½ tsp.                   Kosher salt

      1 cup                     Olive oil

Italian “Beef”:

      12 oz.                    Yuba soy skin

      4 each                   Italian bread, split lengthwise

Marinade/Jus:

2 Tbsp.                  No Beef Soup base

1 tsp.                     Dried Oregano

1 tsp.                     Dried basil

1 tsp.                     Dried parsley

1 tsp.                     Onion powder

1 tsp.                     Garlic powder

1 tsp.                     Molasses

1 tsp.                     Paprika

1 tsp.                     Worcestershire sauce

2 cup                     Water, cold

Directions

Giardinera:

  1. In a medium size pot, add the water and bring to a boil, set aside.
  2. In a bowl, combine the cauliflower, carrot, green bell pepper, celery, serrano peppers, white wine vinegar, chili flakes, oregano and kosher salt.
  3. Add the water to the bowl with vegetables and spices.
  4. After 15 minutes, strain the vegetables/spice mixture from the water and place into a new bowl or jar. Fill the mixture with olive oil.
  5. Reserve for future use.

Italian “Beef”:

  1.       In a saucepot, add to the pot, “no beef soup base”, dried oregano, dried basil, dried

      parsley, onion powder, garlic powder, molasses, paprika, Worcestershire sauce, and

      water.

  1.       Bring to a boil and reduce to a simmer for 5 minutes.
  2.       Add the yuba sheets to the liquid mixture and heat until warm, about 10 minutes.
  3.       Once the yuba sheets are heated, add to a split Italian bread roll.
  4.       To serve, top with giardinera and accompaniments of your choice.