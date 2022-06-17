Chef Cheryl Nelson

Sweet Vegan Bakes

409 W North Avenue – Old Town -Chicago

877-793-3884

https://www.sweetveganbakes.com/

Check Out:

Tiramisu Tuesdays – Every Tuesday Includes Classic Tiramisu and a Variety of Other Flavors

Recipe:

Vegan Tiramisu

Lady Fingers:

Flour- ¾ Cup + 1 tbs

Sugar 1 Cup

1tbsp Baking Powder

¼ tsp Baking Soda

2/3 Cup Plant Milk

¼ Cup Oil

½ tbsp Vinegar

½ tsp Vanilla

Coffee:

3 Cups Strong Black Coffee

3 tbsp Vanilla

Cream:

3 Cans- Coconut Cream

9tbsp of icing sugar

¾ teaspoon of vanilla

Topping:

3 tbsp of Cacao Powder

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

Line 1 brownie tray, approx 25 x 35 cm (10×14 inch)

To make the vegan lady fingers; In a large mixing bowl, mix all the dry ingredients (flour, sugar, baking powder and baking soda), then sift them. Make a well in the center. Mix all the wet ingredients (plant milk, oil, vinegar, vanilla extract), add to the dry ingredients. Mix together until they just come together using a spatula or a hand mixer. Pour the sponge batter into the tray and bake for 25 minutes. Remove from the oven and allow to cool. Then slice into 16 fingers – approx 3 cm in width/10cm length approx. To mimic lady fingers. Pop back into the oven for 5 minutes and then set aside to cool and dry out further.

While the sponge is baking, make the cream; remove the cream from the can of coconut milk (leave in the fridge to encourage more separation) add the icing sugar and vanilla and mix to ensure there are no lumps, being careful not to over mix as if over mixed it can start to clump and slightly curdle. Add the cocoa powder. Pop back in the fridge until ready to use.

To assemble:

In a bowl add the strong coffee and vanilla extract mix. Take the cooled lady fingers and dunk each one quickly into the coffee mixture ensuring that they are soft but not too wet.

Add a generous layer of the cream (roughly half the cream mixture)

Next add a second layer of the soaked fingers.

Next add another layer of the cream. Smoothing it evenly. Pop back in the fridge for 1 hour.

Lastly finish with a dusting of 2 Tbsp of cacao powder through a mesh strainer and roughly chop or grate the chocolate and sprinkle across the top. Or use freeze dried raspberries or strawberries.

Serve and enjoy!