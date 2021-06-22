Lunchbreak: Vegan Potato Salad with Mustard Dressing

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) - A Green Bay woman allegedly made a bomb threat to Vandervest Harley Davidson after her ex-fiancé continued with hosting the party scheduled for their wedding day.

According to the criminal complaint, On June 18 around 6:45 p.m. authorities responded to Vandervest Harley Davidson for a 'suspicious situation'. The owner of Vandervest Harley Davidson said that 32-year-old Amy Rizo allegedly made a Facebook post about going "to bomb and shoot up the building."