Lunchbreak: Vegan Potato Salad with Mustard Dressing

Mila Furman, Girl and The Kitchen
Recipe:
Healthy Vegan Potato Salad with Mustard Dressing
Ingredients:
2 pounds of small potatoes (I used Yukon gold but red potatoes work great too)
1/2 cup of yellow mustard
1/4 of Dijon mustard
3 scallions finely sliced
1/2 of a red pepper (finely diced)
2 tbsp olive oil
2 tbsp garlic powder
salt & pepper to taste
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 450-degrees.
- Cut up the potatoes in quarters or eights depending on how large the potato is. You want the pieces to be bite size.
- Place on a sheet pan. Drizzle with olive oil, salt, pepper and the garlic powder. Toss to coat evenly.
- Place into the oven and toss every 10 minutes or so to achieve even color on all sides. Cook until tender and cooked through, about 30 minutes.
- If you do not have an oven, saute in a pan over medium heat 15-20 minutes with oil and infused with herbs until soft, crispy and cooked through
- If you do not have a burner, buy roasted from the store & reheat in microwave.
- While the potatoes cook, make the dressing. Combine the yellow mustard and Dijon mustard and set aside.
- Let the potatoes cool for about 10 minutes so they are cool enough to handle. Place in a bowl and toss with the dressing.
- Add scallions and red peppers and toss to make sure everything is distributed evenly.
Allow, to chill in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours but preferably overnight