Lunchbreak: Vegan Potato Salad with Mustard Dressing

Midday News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mila Furman, Girl and The Kitchen

https://girlandthekitchen.com/

Recipe:

Healthy Vegan Potato Salad with Mustard Dressing

Ingredients:

2 pounds of small potatoes (I used Yukon gold but red potatoes work great too)

1/2 cup of yellow mustard

1/4 of Dijon mustard

3 scallions finely sliced

1/2 of a red pepper (finely diced)

2 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp garlic powder

salt & pepper to taste

Instructions:

  1. Preheat oven to 450-degrees.
  2. Cut up the potatoes in quarters or eights depending on how large the potato is. You want the pieces to be bite size.
  3. Place on a sheet pan. Drizzle with olive oil, salt, pepper and the garlic powder. Toss to coat evenly.
  4. Place into the oven and toss every 10 minutes or so to achieve even color on all sides. Cook until tender and cooked through, about 30 minutes.
    1. If you do not have an oven, saute in a pan over medium heat 15-20 minutes with oil and infused with herbs until soft, crispy and cooked through
    2. If you do not have a burner, buy roasted from the store & reheat in microwave.
  5. While the potatoes cook, make the dressing. Combine the yellow mustard and Dijon mustard and set aside.
  6. Let the potatoes cool for about 10 minutes so they are cool enough to handle. Place in a bowl and toss with the dressing.
  7. Add scallions and red peppers and toss to make sure everything is distributed evenly.
    Allow, to chill in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours but preferably overnight

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News