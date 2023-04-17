Mary Tobias – Chef/Owner Lincoln Cafe & Market
Lincoln Cafe & Market
3720 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago, IL 60613
https://www.lincolncafeandmarket.com/
Recipe:
Vegan Pesto Grilled Cheese
● 2 slices of sourdough
● 2 slices of vegan cheese
● Tomato on the vine sliced
● Sunflower shoots
● Pesto
○ 2 cup pine nuts
○ 2.5 cup basil
○ 2 cup spinach
○ Juice of 1 lemon
○ 2 T salt
○ 3 /4 cup of EVOO
○ 4 cloves garlic
○ Wedge of VioLife Parmesan Cheese
|Additional Ingredients
|2 slices of sourdough bread
|2 slices of vegan cheddar cheese
|2 slices of tomato on the vine
|1/4 cup or handful of pea tendrils
|1) Slice Sourdough – 2 slices
|2) toast bread
|3) process pine nuts, basil, spinach, lemon, garlic, parmesan, extra virgin olive oil, salt in food processor until smooth
|4) melt 2 slices of vegan cheddar on one side of toasted bread
|5) slice tomato
|6) spread vegan spinach basil pesto
|7) add sliced tomato and pea tendrils
|8) slice and serve