Mary Tobias – Chef/Owner Lincoln Cafe & Market

Lincoln Cafe & Market

3720 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago, IL 60613

https://www.lincolncafeandmarket.com/

https://glowsuperfood.com/

Recipe:

Vegan Pesto Grilled Cheese

● 2 slices of sourdough

● 2 slices of vegan cheese

● Tomato on the vine sliced

● Sunflower shoots

● Pesto

○ 2 cup pine nuts

○ 2.5 cup basil

○ 2 cup spinach

○ Juice of 1 lemon

○ 2 T salt

○ 3 /4 cup of EVOO

○ 4 cloves garlic

○ Wedge of VioLife Parmesan Cheese

Additional Ingredients
2 slices of sourdough bread
2 slices of vegan cheddar cheese
2 slices of tomato on the vine
1/4 cup or handful of pea tendrils
1) Slice Sourdough – 2 slices
2) toast bread
3) process pine nuts, basil, spinach, lemon, garlic, parmesan, extra virgin olive oil, salt in food processor until smooth
4) melt 2 slices of vegan cheddar on one side of toasted bread
5) slice tomato
6) spread vegan spinach basil pesto
7) add sliced tomato and pea tendrils
8) slice and serve