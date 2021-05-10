Lunchbreak: Vegan Nashville Hot Chicken & Waffles

Dr. Huan Xia, the Founder & CEO of LusOasis Inc.

LusOasis, a healthy food company born in this pandemic to help people eat well be well, is dedicated to creating clean & tasty plant-based foods, to satisfy both body and mind.

https://www.lusoasis.com/

Recipe:

Vegan Nashville Hot Chicken & Waffles

INGREDIENTS

Vegan Chicken & Waffle Ingredients:

  • ¾ cup LusOasis waffle mix (vegan, gluten free, & keto-friendly) – Gourmet Spicy
  • 2 pieces, approx. 4 oz of Incogmeato vegan chicken tenders (from Morningstar Farms) to go with each waffle mix variety

Garnish Ingredients:

Nashville hot chicken sliders

  • A pinch of Nashville Hot Chicken Seasoning
  • 4 thin slices of fresh cucumber
  • 1 slice of vegan cheese
  • 2 tsp vegan mayonnaise
  • 2 tsp carrot ketchup
  • 2 thyme leave tips
  • 1 tsp shredded vegan cheese

DIRECTIONS

LusOasis waffle: 

  • In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together 3/4 cup waffle mix with 1/2 cup water or nut milk, and 1.5 Tbsp oil (olive or coconut preferred).
  • Allow batter to sit for 5 minutes to settle
  • Cook over medium heat on a preheated waffle iron until edges are dry and crispy
  • This yields 4 crunchy pieces of 4” waffles to enjoy. If your waffle maker produces a whole round waffle, you may need to cut them into 4 pieces for making waffle sliders or waffle snacks.

Incogmeato vegan chicken tenders:

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. 
  • Place frozen tenders on a baking sheet and heat for 12-14 minutes, turn tenders over halfway through heating time. 

Let sit 3-5 minutes before serving. 

  • Place 2 pieces of 4” Gourmet Spicy waffles side by side on a plate
  • Put one piece of chicken tender on top of each waffle, add a pinch of Nashville Hot Chicken Seasoning
  • Place 2 thin slices of fresh cucumber on each tender, add 1 tsp vegan mayonnaise and 1 tsp carrot ketchup
  • Cut 1 slice of vegan cheese into half, slightly melt it in a griddle, and add each half slice on top of the seasoned cucumber slices
  • Cover each of the delicious assembly with another 4” waffle piece, add thyme leave tip and 1/2 tsp shredded vegan cheese on the top
  • This yields 2 scrumptious waffle sliders

Other Varieties:

INGREDIENTS

Vegan Chicken & Waffle Ingredients:

  • ¾ cup LusOasis waffle mix (vegan, gluten free, & keto-friendly) for each of the flavor varieties: Raw Chocolatey, Tomato & Basil, Sweet & Savory. 
  • 2 pieces, approx. 4 oz of Incogmeato vegan chicken tenders (from Morningstar Farms) to go with each waffle mix variety

Garnish Ingredients:

Screaming savory juicy Tomato & Basil chicken & waffles

2 Tbsp mushroom gravy with sliced brown mushrooms

10 pieces sweetened cranberries

1 fresh basil leaf

Guiltless indulgence chocolatey waffle and chicken snacks

10 fresh raspberries

1/3 sliced ripe banana

1 Tbsp coconut chips

1 tsp dried Osmanthus flower

Superfood Sweet & Savory waffle with crisp chicken and ice cream

3 small scoops of vegan ice cream

Coconut and dates milk (mixing coconut milk and dates syrup at any ratio your taste prefers)

DIRECTIONS

LusOasis waffle: 

  • In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together 3/4 cup waffle mix with 1/2 cup water or nut milk, and 1.5 Tbsp oil (olive or coconut preferred).
  • Allow batter to sit for 5 minutes to settle
  • Cook over medium heat on a preheated waffle iron until edges are dry and crispy
  • This yields 4 crunchy pieces of 4” waffles to enjoy. If your waffle maker produces a whole round waffle, you may need to cut them into 4 pieces for making waffle sliders or waffle snacks.

Incogmeato vegan chicken tenders:

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. 
  • Place frozen tenders on a baking sheet and heat for 12-14 minutes, turn tenders over halfway through heating time. 
  • Let sit 3-5 minutes before serving. 
  1. Screaming savory juicy Tomato & Basil chicken & waffles – LIVE demo if time permits
  1. Place all 4 pieces of 4” Tomato & Basil waffles together on a plate
  2. Cut 2 tenders into slices of generous thickness, place on the top of waffles
  3. Drizzle 2 Tbsp warm mushroom gravy with sliced brown mushrooms, or any gravy of your choice
  4. Sprinkle 10 pieces sweetened cranberries
  5. Garnish with 1 fresh basil leaf and enjoy the tasty heaven!
  6. Guiltless indulgence chocolatey waffle and chicken snacks – Previous plating
  1. Place 4 pieces of 4” Raw Chocolatey waffles on a plate, with rich chocolatey taste from dates and cocoa
  2. Cut 2 tenders into half for easy snacking size
  3. Put 1/3 sliced ripe banana on the top of waffles
  4. Put 10 fresh raspberries on the side
  5. Sprinkle 1 Tbsp crunchy coconut chips, and 1 tsp dried Osmanthus flower (optional)
  6. This yields a sharable plate of protein-rich indulgence snacks without added sugar and without guilt!
  7. Superfood Sweet & Savory waffles with crisp chicken and ice cream – Previous plating (may need to scoop ice cream LIVE to keep its shape)
  1. Place all 4 pieces of 4” Sweet & Savory waffles together on a plate
  2. Add 2 tenders on the top
  3. Add 3 small scoops of vegan ice cream
  4. Drizzle with coconut and dates milk

Prepare to get your taste buds excited for overwhelming taste sensations including sweet, savory, crisp, soft, warm, and cold, etc.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

