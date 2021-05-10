Lunchbreak: Vegan Nashville Hot Chicken & Waffles

Dr. Huan Xia, the Founder & CEO of LusOasis Inc.
LusOasis, a healthy food company born in this pandemic to help people eat well be well, is dedicated to creating clean & tasty plant-based foods, to satisfy both body and mind.
Recipe:
Vegan Nashville Hot Chicken & Waffles
INGREDIENTS
Vegan Chicken & Waffle Ingredients:
- ¾ cup LusOasis waffle mix (vegan, gluten free, & keto-friendly) – Gourmet Spicy
- 2 pieces, approx. 4 oz of Incogmeato vegan chicken tenders (from Morningstar Farms) to go with each waffle mix variety
Garnish Ingredients:
Nashville hot chicken sliders
- A pinch of Nashville Hot Chicken Seasoning
- 4 thin slices of fresh cucumber
- 1 slice of vegan cheese
- 2 tsp vegan mayonnaise
- 2 tsp carrot ketchup
- 2 thyme leave tips
- 1 tsp shredded vegan cheese
DIRECTIONS
LusOasis waffle:
- In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together 3/4 cup waffle mix with 1/2 cup water or nut milk, and 1.5 Tbsp oil (olive or coconut preferred).
- Allow batter to sit for 5 minutes to settle
- Cook over medium heat on a preheated waffle iron until edges are dry and crispy
- This yields 4 crunchy pieces of 4” waffles to enjoy. If your waffle maker produces a whole round waffle, you may need to cut them into 4 pieces for making waffle sliders or waffle snacks.
Incogmeato vegan chicken tenders:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.
- Place frozen tenders on a baking sheet and heat for 12-14 minutes, turn tenders over halfway through heating time.
Let sit 3-5 minutes before serving.
- Place 2 pieces of 4” Gourmet Spicy waffles side by side on a plate
- Put one piece of chicken tender on top of each waffle, add a pinch of Nashville Hot Chicken Seasoning
- Place 2 thin slices of fresh cucumber on each tender, add 1 tsp vegan mayonnaise and 1 tsp carrot ketchup
- Cut 1 slice of vegan cheese into half, slightly melt it in a griddle, and add each half slice on top of the seasoned cucumber slices
- Cover each of the delicious assembly with another 4” waffle piece, add thyme leave tip and 1/2 tsp shredded vegan cheese on the top
- This yields 2 scrumptious waffle sliders
Other Varieties:
INGREDIENTS
Vegan Chicken & Waffle Ingredients:
- ¾ cup LusOasis waffle mix (vegan, gluten free, & keto-friendly) for each of the flavor varieties: Raw Chocolatey, Tomato & Basil, Sweet & Savory.
- 2 pieces, approx. 4 oz of Incogmeato vegan chicken tenders (from Morningstar Farms) to go with each waffle mix variety
Garnish Ingredients:
Screaming savory juicy Tomato & Basil chicken & waffles
2 Tbsp mushroom gravy with sliced brown mushrooms
10 pieces sweetened cranberries
1 fresh basil leaf
Guiltless indulgence chocolatey waffle and chicken snacks
10 fresh raspberries
1/3 sliced ripe banana
1 Tbsp coconut chips
1 tsp dried Osmanthus flower
Superfood Sweet & Savory waffle with crisp chicken and ice cream
3 small scoops of vegan ice cream
Coconut and dates milk (mixing coconut milk and dates syrup at any ratio your taste prefers)
DIRECTIONS
- Screaming savory juicy Tomato & Basil chicken & waffles – LIVE demo if time permits
- Place all 4 pieces of 4” Tomato & Basil waffles together on a plate
- Cut 2 tenders into slices of generous thickness, place on the top of waffles
- Drizzle 2 Tbsp warm mushroom gravy with sliced brown mushrooms, or any gravy of your choice
- Sprinkle 10 pieces sweetened cranberries
- Garnish with 1 fresh basil leaf and enjoy the tasty heaven!
- Guiltless indulgence chocolatey waffle and chicken snacks – Previous plating
- Place 4 pieces of 4” Raw Chocolatey waffles on a plate, with rich chocolatey taste from dates and cocoa
- Cut 2 tenders into half for easy snacking size
- Put 1/3 sliced ripe banana on the top of waffles
- Put 10 fresh raspberries on the side
- Sprinkle 1 Tbsp crunchy coconut chips, and 1 tsp dried Osmanthus flower (optional)
- This yields a sharable plate of protein-rich indulgence snacks without added sugar and without guilt!
- Superfood Sweet & Savory waffles with crisp chicken and ice cream – Previous plating (may need to scoop ice cream LIVE to keep its shape)
- Place all 4 pieces of 4” Sweet & Savory waffles together on a plate
- Add 2 tenders on the top
- Add 3 small scoops of vegan ice cream
- Drizzle with coconut and dates milk
Prepare to get your taste buds excited for overwhelming taste sensations including sweet, savory, crisp, soft, warm, and cold, etc.