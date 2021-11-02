Lunchbreak: Vegan Macaroni & Cheese

Chef Cheryl Nelson

Sweet Vegan Bakes

409 W. North Ave Chicago, IL 60610

https://www.sweetveganbakes.com/

Recipes:

Vegan Mac & Cheese

Equipment

  • 9×13 casserole dish

Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 cups macaroni noodles, uncooked (Use gluten free if needed)
  • 1 15oz can butter beans, drained
  • 1/2 cup vegetable stock
  • 1 cup dairy free milk (we like oat for this)
  • 1/3 cup nutritional yeast
  • 1/4 cup vegan butter
  • 2 tbsp lemon juice
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1/2 tsp cracked black pepper
  • 1/4 tsp paprika
  • 1/2 cup vegan parmesan cheese 

Additional Ingredients for Second Half

  • 2 cups unsweetened vegan milk ( I like Oat Milk for this Recipe)
  • 1/4 cup vegan butter
  • 1/4 cup chickpea (garbanzo) flour
  • 1/2 cup vegan parmesan Cheese 
  • 2 cups prepared cheese sauce from above
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1 tsp cracked black pepper
  • 2 cups vegan shredded cheddar cheese
  • 1/3 cup seasoned panko breadcrumbs (ensure dairy free)

Instructions

  1. Bring a salted pot of water to a boil.
  2. Cook macaroni noodles according to the package. Drain noodles once done and set aside.
  3. While noodles cook, add beans, stock, dairy free milk, nutritional yeast, butter, lemon juice, salt, pepper, paprika and parmesan cheese to a high powdered blender.
  4. Blend this until very well combined. Set aside.
  5. Preheat oven to 350 degrees if making a baked version. 
  6. In a skillet, over medium low heat, melt vegan butter. 
  7. Add in chickpea flour. Whisk together. 
  8. Slowly pour in vegan milk. Whisk until a thick consistency happens, like a gravy. 
  9. Stir in spices, 2 cups of the prepared cheese sauce and vegan parmesan cheese. Combine well. 
  10. Add cooked noodles and combine.

For Stovetop Vegan Mac and Cheese

  1. Remove from heat. Adjust salt and pepper. and Serve.

For Baked Vegan Mac and Cheese

  1. Pour half noodle mixture into a 9×13 casserole dish and spread out evenly. 
  2. Top with half vegan shredded cheddar cheese.
  3. Add the remaining noodle mixture and spread evenly.
  4. Top with remaining vegan shredded cheddar cheese and seasoned breadcrumbs. 
  5. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until breadcrumbs have started turning golden brown on top. 
  6. Remove from oven and let set for 5 minutes before serving. 

Simple Vanilla Cake

Ingredients

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  2. Line 9″ pans with parchment paper and grease the pans.
  3. In one bowl, add the dairy free milk and the apple cider vinegar together with the oil. Let that mixture sit for 10 minutes.
  4. In another bowl, sift together the flour, sugar, salt, baking powder and baking soda. 
  5. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and stir just until combined. 
  6. Then, add the vanilla and stir just until incorporated.
  7.  Pour until approximately 1/2 of the way.
  8. Bake for 38-42 minutes or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean. 

*If using 3 pans, check for doneness around 33-35 minutes.

  • *While cake is baking, choose a frosting to make. Store in fridge until cake is cooled completely. Spread frosting across the layers.

Frosting

Ingredients

Instructions

  1. In a bowl, cream the shortening until smooth. 
  2. Sift in the powdered sugar gently. 
  3. Pour in the milk and vanilla and beat just until combined.
  4. Use immediately or store in air safe container for up to two weeks. 

