Lunchbreak: Vegan Macaroni & Cheese and Vegan Vanilla Cake

Chef Cheryl Nelson
Sweet Vegan Bakes
409 W. North Ave Chicago, IL 60610
https://www.sweetveganbakes.com/
Recipes:
Simple Vanilla Cake
Ingredients
- 3 cups unsweetened coconut milk
- 1 cup of a neutral oil
- 3 tbsp apple cider vinegar
- 4 cups flour
- 2 cups vegan cane sugar
- 4 tsp baking powder
- 1 tsp baking soda
- 1 tsp salt
- 4 tsp vanilla extract)
-
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Line 9″ pans with parchment paper and grease the pans.
- In one bowl, add the dairy free milk and the apple cider vinegar together with the oil. Let that mixture sit for 10 minutes.
- In another bowl, sift together the flour, sugar, salt, baking powder and baking soda.
- Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and stir just until combined.
- Then, add the vanilla and stir just until incorporated.
- Pour until approximately 1/2 of the way.
- Bake for 38-42 minutes or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean.
*If using 3 pans, check for doneness around 33-35 minutes.
- *While cake is baking, choose a frosting to make. Store in fridge until cake is cooled completely. Spread frosting across the layers.
Frosting
Ingredients
- 1 cup vegan shortening
- 3.5 cups powdered sugar
- 2 tsp vanilla
- 1/4 cup unsweetened dairy free milk
Instructions
- In a bowl, cream the shortening until smooth.
- Sift in the powdered sugar gently.
- Pour in the milk and vanilla and beat just until combined.
- Use immediately or store in air safe container for up to two weeks.
Vegan Mac & Cheese
Equipment
- 9×13 casserole dish
Ingredients
- 2 1/2 cups macaroni noodles, uncooked (Use gluten free if needed)
- 1 15oz can butter beans, drained
- 1/2 cup vegetable stock
- 1 cup dairy free milk (we like oat for this)
- 1/3 cup nutritional yeast
- 1/4 cup vegan butter
- 2 tbsp lemon juice
- 1 tsp salt
- 1/2 tsp cracked black pepper
- 1/4 tsp paprika
- 1/2 cup vegan parmesan cheese
Additional Ingredients for Second Half
- 2 cups unsweetened vegan milk ( I like Oat Milk for this Recipe)
- 1/4 cup vegan butter
- 1/4 cup chickpea (garbanzo) flour
- 1/2 cup vegan parmesan Cheese
- 2 cups prepared cheese sauce from above
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tsp cracked black pepper
- 2 cups vegan shredded cheddar cheese
- 1/3 cup seasoned panko breadcrumbs (ensure dairy free)
Instructions
- Bring a salted pot of water to a boil.
- Cook macaroni noodles according to the package. Drain noodles once done and set aside.
- While noodles cook, add beans, stock, dairy free milk, nutritional yeast, butter, lemon juice, salt, pepper, paprika and parmesan cheese to a high powdered blender.
- Blend this until very well combined. Set aside.
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees if making a baked version.
- In a skillet, over medium low heat, melt vegan butter.
- Add in chickpea flour. Whisk together.
- Slowly pour in vegan milk. Whisk until a thick consistency happens, like a gravy.
- Stir in spices, 2 cups of the prepared cheese sauce and vegan parmesan cheese. Combine well.
- Add cooked noodles and combine.
For Stovetop Vegan Mac and Cheese
- Remove from heat. Adjust salt and pepper. and Serve.
For Baked Vegan Mac and Cheese
- Pour half noodle mixture into a 9×13 casserole dish and spread out evenly.
- Top with half vegan shredded cheddar cheese.
- Add the remaining noodle mixture and spread evenly.
- Top with remaining vegan shredded cheddar cheese and seasoned breadcrumbs.
- Bake for 25-30 minutes or until breadcrumbs have started turning golden brown on top.
- Remove from oven and let set for 5 minutes before serving.