Lunchbreak: Vegan & Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chris Tucker, Founder of Betta With Butta

https://www.bettawithbutta.com/

Chris Tucker created Luxury At Home Baking Kits for his two top selling products, Cinnamon Swirl Coffee Cake (GF) and his Salted Chocolate Chip Cookies (V/GF), so that people can bake at home with their family, friends, and whoever they’re socially distancing with currently.

A portion of the profits will be donated to Covid-19 relief funds.

Visit Bettawithbuttah.com to order Chris’ bake at home kits, which can be shipped nationally.

Recipe:

Betta With Butta Bake From Home Chocolate Chip Cookie Kit (Gf)(V)

Link to recipe:

https://www.bettawithbutta.com/order/bake-from-home-chocolate-chip-cookie-kit-gfv-portion-of-proceeds-donated-to-the-covid-relief-fund

Instructions:

Things you will need: Simply add vegan butter, plant milk, and vanilla!

*Ingredient measurements can be found on the recipe card included in the Betta With Butta Bake From Home Chocolate Chip Cookie Kit.

1. Combine Sugar packet (includes Flax Seed), room temperature Vegan Butter, Coconut Milk, and Vanilla Extract in a bowl.

2. Whisk together the ingredients to combine.

3. Add Dry Ingredients packet (Combination of flours, rising agents, salt).

4. Add Chocolate Chips.

5. Combine.

6. Use cookie scoop to place the dough on cookie sheet.

7. Place cookie sheet in freezer.

8. When frozen, pop in the oven at 350 degrees for 18-22 minutes.

9. Cookies will last for up to 6 months frozen in a plastic bag.

10. Enjoy!