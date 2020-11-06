Lunchbreak: Vegan Chocolate Cake

Pastry Chef Becky Pendola, Virtue Restaurant

http://www.virtuerestaurant.com

Virtue Restaurant

1462 E. 53rd Street (Hyde Park)



Hours of Operation

Wednesday – Sunday: 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.



More Information:

Virtue has outdoor patio seating, and they also just launched delivery service (in addition to carryout) via www.virtuerestaurant.com . They are also offering an amazing Thanksgiving feast for pickup, now available for pre-order on the virtue website.

Williams’ complete Southern-American feast feeds 4-6 ($189) and includes succulent brined and roasted turkey with all the delectable homemade fixings – Collard greens, giblet gravy, candied yams, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, and a decadent pecan pie courtesy of Pastry Chef Becky Pendola all come to the table. Those who just want a pro to take the guess work out cooking the turkey for them this Thanksgiving can pre-order a whole 15lb bird on its own (also brined and roasted), courtesy of Virtue ($79). Orders can be further customized with the addition of other pre-ordered sides including homemade stuffing or Williams’ signature Mac & Cheese. Wine by the bottle is also available to add – Williams and his team recommend Pinot Noir as the perfect pairing for a turkey dinner, and there are several amazing bottles to choose from.

Pre-orders can be placed online at www.virtuerestaurant.com for pickup on Wednesday, November 25th between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Recipe:

Vegan Chocolate Cake

1 cup unsweetened soy milk

1T apple cider vinegar

—–

1 cup all purpose flour

1 ¾ cup granulated sugar

¾ cup cocoa powder

2 t. baking powder

1 ½ t. baking soda

1 ½ t. Salt

—–

½ cup canola oil

⅔ cup unsweetened applesauce

1 T vanilla

1 cup hot coffee

-Combine soy milk and apple cider vinegar and let sit.

-In a mixer with a whisk attachment, whisk together flour, cocoa powder, sugar, salt, baking powder, and baking soda. Combine until no clumps of flour remain.

-Add soy milk mixture, vanilla, oil, and applesauce to the dry ingredients. Whisk until almost combined. It should look clumpy.

-Stream in hot coffee just until combined. Scrape down the bowl between mixing to make a smooth, thin batter.

-Pour into a prepared shallow pan sprayed with nonstick spray and lined with parchment.

-Bake 350 degrees for about 30-35 min or until the middle of the cake is set. Avoid opening the oven door while the cake is baking to avoid your cake sinking before it is set.

-Allow cake to cool completely before cutting and enjoying!