Lunchbreak: Vegan Chocolate Cake

Pastry Chef Becky Pendola, Virtue Restaurant
http://www.virtuerestaurant.com
Virtue Restaurant
1462 E. 53rd Street (Hyde Park)
Hours of Operation
Wednesday – Sunday: 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.
More Information:
Virtue has outdoor patio seating, and they also just launched delivery service (in addition to carryout) via www.virtuerestaurant.com . They are also offering an amazing Thanksgiving feast for pickup, now available for pre-order on the virtue website.
- Williams’ complete Southern-American feast feeds 4-6 ($189) and includes succulent brined and roasted turkey with all the delectable homemade fixings – Collard greens, giblet gravy, candied yams, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, and a decadent pecan pie courtesy of Pastry Chef Becky Pendola all come to the table.
- Those who just want a pro to take the guess work out cooking the turkey for them this Thanksgiving can pre-order a whole 15lb bird on its own (also brined and roasted), courtesy of Virtue ($79).
- Orders can be further customized with the addition of other pre-ordered sides including homemade stuffing or Williams’ signature Mac & Cheese.
- Wine by the bottle is also available to add – Williams and his team recommend Pinot Noir as the perfect pairing for a turkey dinner, and there are several amazing bottles to choose from.
Pre-orders can be placed online at www.virtuerestaurant.com for pickup on Wednesday, November 25th between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Recipe:
Vegan Chocolate Cake
1 cup unsweetened soy milk
—–
1 cup all purpose flour
1 ¾ cup granulated sugar
¾ cup cocoa powder
2 t. baking powder
1 ½ t. baking soda
1 ½ t. Salt
—–
½ cup canola oil
⅔ cup unsweetened applesauce
1 T vanilla
1 cup hot coffee
-Combine soy milk and apple cider vinegar and let sit.
-In a mixer with a whisk attachment, whisk together flour, cocoa powder, sugar, salt, baking powder, and baking soda. Combine until no clumps of flour remain.
-Add soy milk mixture, vanilla, oil, and applesauce to the dry ingredients. Whisk until almost combined. It should look clumpy.
-Stream in hot coffee just until combined. Scrape down the bowl between mixing to make a smooth, thin batter.
-Pour into a prepared shallow pan sprayed with nonstick spray and lined with parchment.
-Bake 350 degrees for about 30-35 min or until the middle of the cake is set. Avoid opening the oven door while the cake is baking to avoid your cake sinking before it is set.
-Allow cake to cool completely before cutting and enjoying!