Lunchbreak: Vanilla-Raspberry Bundt

Zoë François
Recipe:
Vanilla-Raspberry Bundt
Makes two 8-inch/20cm loaves
1 lb / 454g unsalted butter, at room temperature
1 lb / 454g confectioners’ sugar
2 Tbsp vanilla extract
Scraped seeds from
1 vanilla bean
2 tsp citrus zest (optional)
1 lb / 454g eggs (about 9 large), at room temperature
1 lb / 454g all-purpose flour
1 tsp kosher salt
1⁄2 cup / 120ml Confectioners’ Sugar Icing or Simple Syrup – page 204
VARIATION : VANILLA- RASPBERRY BUNDT
Beautiful raspberries, studded like hidden gems, offer a sweet surprise to those expecting plain ol’ pound cake. Generously butter and flour a 12-cup / 2.8L Bundt pan. Gently fold 2 cups / 240g fresh (or frozen) raspberries into the batter and then pour into the prepared pan. Bake until a tester comes out clean, about 50 minutes. (If you use frozen fruit, the baking time can be longer, up to 1 hour 15 minutes.) Let cool as directed. Glaze with raspberry Confectioners’ Sugar Icing (see variation, page 204) before serving.
Reprinted from Zoe Bakes Cakes. Copyright © 2021 by Zoë François. Published by Ten Speed Press, an imprint of Random House, a division of Penguin Random House