Lunchbreak: Vanilla-Raspberry Bundt

Midday News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Zoë François 

https://zoebakes.com/

To order the book:

https://zoebakes.com/zoe-bakes-cakes/

Zoë Bakes Cakes

Recipe:

Vanilla-Raspberry Bundt

Makes two 8-inch/20cm loaves

1 lb / 454g unsalted butter, at room temperature

1 lb / 454g confectioners’ sugar

2 Tbsp vanilla extract

Scraped seeds from

1 vanilla bean

2 tsp citrus zest (optional)

1 lb / 454g eggs (about 9 large), at room temperature

1 lb / 454g all-purpose flour

1 tsp kosher salt

1⁄2 cup / 120ml Confectioners’ Sugar Icing or Simple Syrup – page 204

VARIATION : VANILLA- RASPBERRY BUNDT

Beautiful raspberries, studded like hidden gems, offer a sweet surprise to those expecting plain ol’ pound cake. Generously butter and flour a 12-cup / 2.8L Bundt pan. Gently fold 2 cups / 240g fresh (or frozen) raspberries into the batter and then pour into the prepared pan. Bake until a tester comes out clean, about 50 minutes. (If you use frozen fruit, the baking time can be longer, up to 1 hour 15 minutes.) Let cool as directed. Glaze with raspberry Confectioners’ Sugar Icing (see variation, page 204) before serving.

Reprinted from Zoe Bakes Cakes. Copyright © 2021 by Zoë François. Published by Ten Speed Press, an imprint of Random House, a division of Penguin Random House

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News