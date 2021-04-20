Lunchbreak: Vanilla-Raspberry Bundt

Zoë François

Recipe:

Vanilla-Raspberry Bundt

Makes two 8-inch/20cm loaves

1 lb / 454g unsalted butter, at room temperature

1 lb / 454g confectioners’ sugar

2 Tbsp vanilla extract

Scraped seeds from

1 vanilla bean

2 tsp citrus zest (optional)

1 lb / 454g eggs (about 9 large), at room temperature

1 lb / 454g all-purpose flour

1 tsp kosher salt

1⁄2 cup / 120ml Confectioners’ Sugar Icing or Simple Syrup – page 204

VARIATION : VANILLA- RASPBERRY BUNDT

Beautiful raspberries, studded like hidden gems, offer a sweet surprise to those expecting plain ol’ pound cake. Generously butter and flour a 12-cup / 2.8L Bundt pan. Gently fold 2 cups / 240g fresh (or frozen) raspberries into the batter and then pour into the prepared pan. Bake until a tester comes out clean, about 50 minutes. (If you use frozen fruit, the baking time can be longer, up to 1 hour 15 minutes.) Let cool as directed. Glaze with raspberry Confectioners’ Sugar Icing (see variation, page 204) before serving.

Reprinted from Zoe Bakes Cakes. Copyright © 2021 by Zoë François. Published by Ten Speed Press, an imprint of Random House, a division of Penguin Random House