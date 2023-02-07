Katherine Duncan, Founder & Confectionista of Katherine Anne Confections

Original location: 2745 W. Armitage Ave., Chicago

Second Katherine Anne Confections Location to Open in Irving Park in March 2023 at 3653 W. Irving Park Rd., Chicago

https://www.katherine-anne.com/

Check Out:

Valentine’s Day Boxes from Katherine Anne Confections

Katherine Anne Confections is selling limited edition Valentine’s Day Boxes. These boxes are filled with 32 aphrodisiac-infused sweets, made with local, real ingredients. The box will feature delicious flavor combinations such as Strawberry Lavender Truffle, Strawberry Cheesecake Truffle, Bananas Foster Truffle Ganache, German Chocolate Cake Truffle Ganache, and the SOFI award winning Rosemary Fleur de Sal Caramel. Only 50 boxes are made each year, so be sure to get your hands on yours for $75 in time for Valentine’s Day online.

The Roof Crop Sustainable Florist will be Selling Flowers at Shop on February 11

The Roof Crop Florist will be offering their beautiful bouquets at Katherine Anne Confections from 12-7 p.m. on Saturday February 11. Roof Crop is a design focused, urban agriculture initiative that values and promotes sustainability, ecology, and community engagement. Pre-orders will be available online and the shop will serve as a pick-up site on February 14. Check out their arrangements and featured products online.

Sips & Sweets: Chocolate and Beer Pairing at Begyle Brewing on February 15

Come to Begyle Brewing on February 15 for an evening of delicious beer and artisanal chocolates from Katherine Anne Confections! Tickets are available online for $35 for pick-up in the store. Each ticket includes an in-person guided tasting event with 5 beer and chocolate pairings on Wednesday, February 15th at 7 p.m.

Recipe:

Katherine Anne’s Favorite Vanilla ‘Mallows

2 cups sugar

1/2 cup agave

1/2 cup honey

1/2 cup water

1/3 teaspoon salt

For Gelatin:

¾ c cold water

¼ cup gelatin

Flavor:

1 teaspoon vanilla bean paste

a few grinds black pepper (if you object to pure-sugar sweets).

You will need a thermometer to assure that you get the temperature right.

Put a 2QT pot on the stove over medium heat. Mix together sugar, agave, honey, water and salt in the 2 QT pot, making sure to not get any sugar crystals up the sides of the pot, and cook to 246 degrees F, occasionally stirring.

While the mixture is cooking, measure 3/4 of cold water in a bowl. Add 1/4 cup gelatin and immediately whisk to combine. Let the gelatin mixture sit at room temperature to hydrate or “bloom”.

Pour the syrup sugar into the bowl of a stand mixer, cool to 212 degrees F. Melt the gelatin for 25 seconds in a microwave, then add and use the whip attachment to whip for 6-7 minutes or until thick, light, and the mixture doesn’t “flow” when you lift up the whip. You CAN overbeat, so definitely stop after 10 minutes.

After whipping, fold in

1 teaspoon vanilla bean paste

a few grinds black pepper

Pour in a well-oiled 13×9 pan, let set up for at least 6 hours, then use a pizza cutter to cut & dredge in powdered sugar. Keeps at room temperature, tightly sealed, for up to a month.

Enjoy!