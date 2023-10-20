Anna Voloshyna – Chef and cookbook author of BUDMO! Recipes from a Ukrainian Kitchen
Recipe:
Thick and Flyffy Apple Oladky
Ingredients:
- 7 oz whole milk plain Greek yogurt
- 1 large egg
- 1 1/2 tablespoons granulated sugar
- 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
- 3/4 teaspoon baking soda
- 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 medium-large apple sliced 1/8 inch thick
- 1/4 cups sunflower or any other neutral oil for frying
- ground cinnamon, for serving
- Honey, for serving
- In a medium bowl, gently whisk the yogurt, egg, salt, sugar, and baking soda. Continue whisking, gradually adding the flour. Mix until you get a smooth and thick batter. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and let the batter rest for 15 minutes.
- Preheat 1/4 cup of the oil on a large frying pan until the oil is hot and shimmering. Drop a small scoop (about three tablespoons) of the batter into the hot frying pan and top with the apple slice. Reduce the heat to medium-low. Repeat the same steps with the remaining batter, but don’t overcrowd the pan.
- Cook the blinis until the bottom is crispy and golden brown and the top is not runny anymore. It will take a couple of minutes. Then flip each blini on the other side and fry for 2 to 3 more minutes, or until the apple becomes soft and caramelized. Transfer to a platter lined with a paper towel to absorb the excess oil. Sprinkle with cinnamon and drizzle with honey.