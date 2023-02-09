Lance Avery, Founder of Big Fork Brands
Recipes:
Recipe #1 is from Kansas called Bierocks vs. Recipe #2 from Philadelphia called Philly Cheese Steaks – Big Fork Style.
Both recipes are perfect for the game.
Bierocks
Ingredients:
2 pounds frozen bread dough, thawed
1/2-pound ground beef
2 links Spicy 3 – Pepper Bacon Sausage, sliced lengthwise twice, then chopped thin
2 links Aged Cheddar Bacon Sausage, sliced lengthwise twice, then chopped thin
1 large onion, small dice
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 cups shredded cabbage (about a ½ pound)
1 teaspoon seasoned salt
1 egg, beaten
Directions:
- Place ground beef in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat to brown the beef.
- Once the beef is nicely brown, add the sausage, garlic, and onions and cook for an additional 5 minutes.
- Add cabbage and seasoning to the pan and stir. Cover and reduce to low heat and simmer for 30 minutes.
- Let cool at least 15 minutes. The filling can be made in advance and stored in the refrigerator until ready to assemble.
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Divide bread dough into 10 equal balls (about 3 ounces each). On a floured surface, roll out each ball until it is ¼-inch thick. If it bounces back thicker, continue rolling until it stays the desired thickness.
- Place ⅓ cup of filling in the center of each piece of flattened dough.
- Pull the dough around the filling, pinching into a rectangle. Be sure the dough is pinched tightly.
- Place each filled rectangle pinched side down into two large baking dishes lined with parchment paper, with each rectangle spaced at least 2-inches apart. Brush each bierock with egg.
- Let the dough rise at room temperature for 45 minutes.
- Place the baking dishes in the oven and bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes or until golden brown.
Philly Cheesesteak “Big Fork Style”
Ingredients:
1 Tbsp. butter
2 medium yellow onions, sliced
¼ tsp. salt
1 cup mushrooms, chopped
2 link Big Fork Bacon Sausage (preferred flavors are: Hickory & Applewood, Cracked Black Pepper, Aged Cheddar, Chicken & Bacon, or Portabella)
4 oz. Provolone cheese, grated
4 steak rolls, toasted
Directions:
- Over medium-low heat, melt the butter in a non-stick pan. Once melted, add the onions and cook, stirring occasionally until they begin to brown. Sprinkle over the salt, and cook, while stirring occasionally, until the onions are evenly light brown.
- While the onions are cooking, using the blade slicer of your food processor, slice the sausages. Hold until ready to cook.
- Add the mushrooms to the onions and cook on medium for an additional 3 – 4 minutes.
- Add the sausage to the onions, turn the burner to medium-high, and cook the onions, sausage and mushrooms while stirring occasionally until the sausage begins to brown, about 3 – 4 minutes.
- Remove the pan from the heat, sprinkle the pan with the cheese and stir until the cheese is melted. Portion into toasted steak rolls and serve while warm.