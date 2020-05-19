Lunchbreak: Tuscan Shrimp and Sausage Butternut Squash Risotto

Chef Cleetus Friedman, Kitchfix Executive Chef

http://kitchfix.com

Kitchfix provides healthy, convenient, and stress-free options for your whole day, from breakfast snacks to fully prepared meals. Kitchfix delivers delicious chef-created and in-house nutritionist approved meals throughout Chicagoland and provides grain-free grocery items in store and online nationwide.

Kitchfix is excited to offer an expanded range of grocery options available to purchase online. Kitchfix is known for their healthy prepared home delivered meals and now they will make social distancing and eating great a breeze during this difficult time.

Kitchfix is also pleased to offer discounts for restaurant industry workers and healthcare employees. Kitchfix is springing into action to help Chicagoans by lowering its order minimum to $20/order and will deliver within its delivery service area (the company is temporarily suspending hub pick-ups); in addition, healthcare and restaurant industry professionals will receive 40% off purchases.

For more information about Cleetus’ products: https://craftedbycleetus.com/

Recipe:

Tuscan Shrimp and Sausage Butternut Squash Risotto Serves 4

Shrimp and Sausage

1 lb shrimp

½ pound cooked Italian sausage, loose

½ teaspoon lemon zest

½ teaspoon paprika

½ tablespoon of fresh oregano

salt and pepper to taste

Instructions: Sautee shrimp with lemon zest and spices. Season to taste. Crumble in sausage and heat through.

Butternut Squash Risotto

1 1/3 lb butternut squash, riced

1 teaspoon thyme, chopped or minced (picked off stem)

1 teaspoon sage, chopped or minced

Instructions: Trim and rice the squash. Sautee in a bit of olive oil with fresh herbs.

Roasted tomatoes

8 Roma tomatoes

4 cloves garlic, chopped fine

3 sprigs rosemary, chopped fine

A bit of EVOO

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions: Quarter tomatoes. Toss in oil, salt and pepper and rosemary. Roast at 350 degrees for 15-20 minutes or until they show a bit of color.

Mushroom Mix

1 pound of cremini mushrooms, quartered

1 bulb of fennel, sliced

a handful of spinach, whole

half of an onion, small dice

8 cloves of garlic, minced

Instructions: Sautee mushroom, fennel, garlic and onion. When onions become translucent, add spinach and sauté until wilted.

This can be made ahead of time and set aside…

Almond “Cheese”

½ oz (3 t) almond flour, toasted

¼ oz (1 1/2 t) nutritional yeast

¼ oz (1 1/2 t) fresh thyme, chopped or minced (picked off stem)

¼ oz (1 1/2 t) fresh rosemary, chopped or minced

½ oz (1 1/2 t) fresh parsley, chopped or minced

¼ oz (1 1/2 t) garlic powder

Kosher salt to taste

Instructions: Toss all ingredients together and keep in airtight container until used

How to Make It All Work Together:

Now that you have your components, it is time to build your plate.

Start with a bed of the herbed butternut squash rice in the middle of the plate. Then, spoon some of the vegetable mix over the squash. Next, throw some shrimp and sausage on top, being sure to save some for everyone else.

Next, sprinkle the “almond cheese” on top, as you would parmesan. If you love cheese, heap it on! I like throwing a bit around the edge of the plate, too.

Lastly, garnish the plate with placing one or two of the roasted tomatoes on top, and there you have it!