Dana Heffernan, Executive Chef, Carlucci Chicago
Carlucci Chicago
400 E Randolph, Chicago IL (directly across from Millennium Park)
312.598.1000
http://www.carluccichicago.com
Recipe:
CARLUCCI TUSCAN PANZANELLA
Cherry tomatoes (cut in half) 2 cups
Red onion sliced thin 1 cup
Fresh mozzarella (ciliegene) 2 cups
Day old rustic bread cut in 1 inch cubes 4 slices
Shaved parmesan cheese 1 cup
Pine nuts ½ cup
Basil leaves (torn) 10 each
Balsamic vinaigrette (or your favorite vinaigrette) ½ cup
Salt 1 pinch
- Place all ingredients except parmesan cheese and pine nuts into bowl and toss
- Add more dressing or salt as desired
- Let the salad sit for 10- 20 minutes before serving, toss again
- Top salad with pine nuts and shaved parmesan and serve
BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE
balsamic vinegar 1 cups
water ½ cup
Sugar 1 tsp
Salt 2 tsp
Canola 1 ½ cup
Evoo 1 ½ cup
diced shallot 1 medium shallot
garlic clove chopped 2 cloves
- place all ingredients except oil into blender and blend
- slowly add oil to blender while blending until smooth