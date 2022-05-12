Dana Heffernan, Executive Chef, Carlucci Chicago

Carlucci Chicago

400 E Randolph, Chicago IL (directly across from Millennium Park)

312.598.1000

http://www.carluccichicago.com

Recipe:

CARLUCCI TUSCAN PANZANELLA

Cherry tomatoes (cut in half)                                                                2 cups

Red onion sliced thin                                                                              1 cup

Fresh mozzarella (ciliegene)                                                                  2 cups

Day old rustic bread cut in 1 inch cubes                                             4 slices

Shaved parmesan cheese                                                                      1 cup

Pine nuts                                                                                                   ½ cup

Basil leaves  (torn)                                                                                   10 each    

Balsamic vinaigrette (or your favorite vinaigrette)                          ½ cup                                                               

Salt                                                                                                            1  pinch

  1. Place all ingredients except parmesan cheese and pine nuts into bowl and toss
  2. Add more dressing or salt as desired
  3. Let the salad sit for 10- 20 minutes before serving, toss again 
  4. Top salad with pine nuts and shaved parmesan and serve

BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE

balsamic vinegar                                                                                     1 cups    

water                                                                                                         ½  cup     

Sugar                                                                                                         1 tsp

Salt                                                                                                            2 tsp  

Canola                                                                                                      1 ½  cup 

Evoo                                                                                                          1 ½  cup 

diced shallot                                                                                            1 medium shallot

garlic clove chopped                                                                              2 cloves

  1. place all ingredients except oil into blender and blend
  2. slowly add oil to blender while blending until smooth