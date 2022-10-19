Chef Amanda Salas – Culinary Director, Edie’s All Day Café and Bar

Edie’s All Day Café and Bar

354 W. Hubbard Street (NEW! 2nd location) AND 675 N. Wells Street (1st location)

http://www.ediescafebar.com

Edie’s West Hubbard Street Location is open seven days per week from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., with breakfast being served from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., lunch and cravings available starting at 11:00 a.m. and dinner entrees being served from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Recipes:

Turkey Chili – cheddar cheese, crème fraiche, pickled fresno peppers, chives

For the Chili:

2# ground turkey

1 tablespoon vegetable oil\*+

1 cup yellow onions, medium diced

1 cup celery, medium diced

½ cup red bell peppers, medium diced

½ cup green bell peppers, medium diced

1 tablespoon garlic, minced

2 tablespoons tomato paste

3 tablespoons dark chili powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/8 teaspoon ground cayenne

1/8 teaspoon ground paprika

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 cup tomato juice

2 28 ounce cans whole peeled tomatoes, torn into large pieces

1 15 ounce can dark red kidney beans, drained and rinsed

Garnish:

Cheddar cheese, shredded

Crème fraiche or sour cream

Pickled Fresno peppers

Fresh chopped chives

Heat oil in a large sauce pot over medium high heat. Add turkey and cook until lightly browned, about 5-8 minutes, breaking turkey down into small pieces. Add onions, celery, bell peppers and garlic and cook for 3 minutes. Stir in tomato paste, chili powder, cumin, cayenne, paprika, salt and black pepper. Stir well to blend, cook for 5 minutes. Add tomato juice and canned tomatoes. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to a simmer, cook for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the kidney beans and cook for an additional 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Serve hot. Garnish with shredded cheddar cheese, crème fraiche or sour cream, pickled fresno peppers and chopped chives. Can be cooled completely and refrigerated up to 4 days. Reheat and serve.

Deviled Eggs – angry yolk whip, paprika, chives and black sea salt

12 eggs

1 tablespoon white vinegar

1 teaspoon plus 1/8 teaspoon kosher salt, separated

½ cup mayonnaise

½ teaspoon fresh lemon juice

¼ teaspoon togarashi*

1 teaspoon fresh chives, chopped

1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper

For garnish:

Fresh chives, chopped

Ground paprika

Black Hawaiian-Style Sea Salt

Bring two quarts of water to a boil in a medium sauce pan. Add white vinegar and 1 teaspoon kosher salt. Carefully lower eggs into boiling water using a large spoon. Boil eggs for 14 minutes. While eggs are boiling, prepare an ice bath in a medium bowl with half ice and half cold water. When time is up, remove eggs from hot water and place in ice water bath. Allow to cool 5-10 minutes. Crack egg shells and carefully peel eggs. Slice eggs in half lengthwise, removing yolks and placing in a medium bowl. Rinse egg whites under cool running water and pat dry on paper towels. Place whites on serving plate. Using a fork, mash yolks into a fine crumble. Stir in mayonnaise, lemon juice, togarashi, chives, black pepper and 1/8 teaspoon salt. Adjust seasoning if needed. Place yolk mix in a pastry bag fitted with a star tip. Evenly distribute yolk mix between egg white halves. Sprinkle with pinch of each chives, paprika and black Hawaiian-style sea salt and serve.

*Togarashi – a Japanese spice blend of chili flakes, seaweed, sesame seeds and orange peel