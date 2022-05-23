Chef Gilbert Langlois – Chef & Partner of Carbon Arc Bar & Board
Carbon Arc Bar & Board
4620 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
To celebrate National Burger Month in May, Carbon Arc Bar & Board is offering a Burger & Beer Special! Get Jack’s Summertime Turkey Burger with Fries and Dovetail’s Helles Lager for $15.
Recipe:
Jack’s Summertime Turkey Burger
Seasoned & seared double patty turkey burger with toasted butter brioche, house made secret cranberry-rosemary sauce, pickle chips, and melty dill Havarti cheese.
INGREDIENTS:
8 – 3oz. Ground Turkey Patties (store-bought or hand packed)
1-2 tbsp. Butter
4 Brioche Hamburger Buns
8 Slices Dill Havarti Cheese
12 Pickle Chips
1 Can Whole Berry Cranberry Sauce
A Few Rosemary Sprigs
Salt & Pepper
DIRECTIONS:
1 – Prep the cranberry sauce. Bring a can of whole berry cranberry sauce and rosemary springs to a simmer in a small saucepan. Let simmer on low for 15-20 minutes until the cranberries are infused with rosemary. Set aside.
2 – Prepare the turkey burgers. Generously season both sides of the turkey patties with salt and pepper. Heat a skillet or griddle over medium-high heat before placing four patties on the pan. Sear for 2-3 minutes until browned. Flip the patties and top with Dill Havarti slices. Cook another 2-3 minutes until the patties are cooked through (cooking time will vary depending on patty thickness). Repeat with second set of turkey patties.
3 – While the patties are cooking, toast the buns. Melt 1-2 tablespoons of butter and brush the inside of the bun slices. Place butter side down in a pan over high heat for 3 minutes. Set aside.
4 – Assemble the burgers. Place 3 pickle chips on each bottom bun followed by two turkey patties and spread the reserved cranberry-rosemary sauce on the top bun. Place the top bun on top of the burger patty and enjoy!