Chef Gilbert Langlois – Chef & Partner of Carbon Arc Bar & Board

Carbon Arc Bar & Board

4620 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625

To celebrate National Burger Month in May, Carbon Arc Bar & Board is offering a Burger & Beer Special! Get Jack’s Summertime Turkey Burger with Fries and Dovetail’s Helles Lager for $15.

Recipe:

Jack’s Summertime Turkey Burger

Seasoned & seared double patty turkey burger with toasted butter brioche, house made secret cranberry-rosemary sauce, pickle chips, and melty dill Havarti cheese.

INGREDIENTS:

8 – 3oz. Ground Turkey Patties (store-bought or hand packed)

1-2 tbsp. Butter

4 Brioche Hamburger Buns

8 Slices Dill Havarti Cheese

12 Pickle Chips

1 Can Whole Berry Cranberry Sauce

A Few Rosemary Sprigs

Salt & Pepper

DIRECTIONS:

1 – Prep the cranberry sauce. Bring a can of whole berry cranberry sauce and rosemary springs to a simmer in a small saucepan. Let simmer on low for 15-20 minutes until the cranberries are infused with rosemary. Set aside.

2 – Prepare the turkey burgers. Generously season both sides of the turkey patties with salt and pepper. Heat a skillet or griddle over medium-high heat before placing four patties on the pan. Sear for 2-3 minutes until browned. Flip the patties and top with Dill Havarti slices. Cook another 2-3 minutes until the patties are cooked through (cooking time will vary depending on patty thickness). Repeat with second set of turkey patties.

3 – While the patties are cooking, toast the buns. Melt 1-2 tablespoons of butter and brush the inside of the bun slices. Place butter side down in a pan over high heat for 3 minutes. Set aside.

4 – Assemble the burgers. Place 3 pickle chips on each bottom bun followed by two turkey patties and spread the reserved cranberry-rosemary sauce on the top bun. Place the top bun on top of the burger patty and enjoy!