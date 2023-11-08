Francis Arguilla, Chef

Sushi | Bar Chicago

405 N Wabash Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60611

Recipe:

Tuna Tartare Hand Roll

INGREDIENTS

*½ pound – Sushi-grade tuna, diced into ¼ inch x ¼ inch pieces or Salmon if Tuna is not available  

*½ -tablespoon unpuffed rice (forbidden black rice or Uncle Ben parboiled rice)

*1- tablespoon green onions 

*1- teaspoon Toasted Sesame seeds 

*1- tablespoon Lite Soy sauce 

*½- teaspoon Fresh Wasabi 

*Pinch Of Sea salt 

1- Shiso or Perilla leaf 

1- Sheet of Nori cut in to quarters

2- Cups Canola oil to fry 

Cooked Rice

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Heat vegetable oil in a small pot to 425°F (218°C).
  2. While the oil is heating, prepare the Tuna Tartare mixture. [Mix all the ingredients that are starred for the tartare mixture in a bowl]
  3. Once the oil reaches the desired temperature (425°F), carefully drop the unpuffed rice into the hot oil. Allow the rice to puff up, which should take around 10-15 seconds. Once puffed, remove the rice from the oil and set it aside.
  4. To assemble the hand rolls, take a warm, golf ball-sized portion of rice and place it on top of a shiso leaf. Spread the rice evenly from top to bottom to create a layer.
  5. Take a slightly smaller golf ball-sized portion of the Tuna Tartare mixture prepared earlier and spread it evenly on top of the rice that’s on the shiso leaf.
  6. Now, take the whole assembled leaf and place it on top of a nori sheet.
  7. Enjoy the hand roll promptly to ensure that the nori stays crisp and does not become chewy. Cheers and enjoy your Crispy Tuna Tartare Hand Rolls!