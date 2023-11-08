Francis Arguilla, Chef
Sushi | Bar Chicago
405 N Wabash Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60611
Recipe:
Tuna Tartare Hand Roll
INGREDIENTS
*½ pound – Sushi-grade tuna, diced into ¼ inch x ¼ inch pieces or Salmon if Tuna is not available
*½ -tablespoon unpuffed rice (forbidden black rice or Uncle Ben parboiled rice)
*1- tablespoon green onions
*1- teaspoon Toasted Sesame seeds
*1- tablespoon Lite Soy sauce
*½- teaspoon Fresh Wasabi
*Pinch Of Sea salt
1- Shiso or Perilla leaf
1- Sheet of Nori cut in to quarters
2- Cups Canola oil to fry
Cooked Rice
INSTRUCTIONS
- Heat vegetable oil in a small pot to 425°F (218°C).
- While the oil is heating, prepare the Tuna Tartare mixture. [Mix all the ingredients that are starred for the tartare mixture in a bowl]
- Once the oil reaches the desired temperature (425°F), carefully drop the unpuffed rice into the hot oil. Allow the rice to puff up, which should take around 10-15 seconds. Once puffed, remove the rice from the oil and set it aside.
- To assemble the hand rolls, take a warm, golf ball-sized portion of rice and place it on top of a shiso leaf. Spread the rice evenly from top to bottom to create a layer.
- Take a slightly smaller golf ball-sized portion of the Tuna Tartare mixture prepared earlier and spread it evenly on top of the rice that’s on the shiso leaf.
- Now, take the whole assembled leaf and place it on top of a nori sheet.
- Enjoy the hand roll promptly to ensure that the nori stays crisp and does not become chewy. Cheers and enjoy your Crispy Tuna Tartare Hand Rolls!