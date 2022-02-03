Lunchbreak: Tuna Nikkei

Alex Pitts, Executive Chef at Bazaar Meat and Bar Mar

Bar Mar

120 N Wacker Drive, Chicago, IL 60606

(312) 820-6602

https://www.thebazaar.com/location/bar-mar-chicago/

Bazaar Meat

120 N Wacker Drive, Chicago, IL 60606

(312) 820-6601

https://www.thebazaar.com/location/bazaar-meat-chicago/

Recipe:

Tuna Nikkei

Recipe from Executive Chef Alex Pitts at Bar Mar in Chicago

Ingredients:

1/3 C. Tuna, diced

5 Jicama, diced

Lime zest

2 T. Ponzu sauce (recipe below)

1 Egg yolk, cured (recipe below)

2 T. Red onion, julienned

1/3 of a half Avocado, diced

Green onion curl

Micro cilantro

2 t. Furikake

2 t. Puffed quinoa

Procedure:

1. Place tuna in mixing bowl and add jicama, lime zest and ponzu sauce then mix well.

2. Place mixture into serving bowl as mound and make dent in center of mound for egg yolk.

3. Place cured egg yolk gently on dent of mounded tuna.

4. Place onion julienne then place green onion and micro cilantro on top of onion julienne.

5. Cut 1/6 of avocado into 8 pieces of nice shape of dices and place around tuna evenly.

6. Garnish with furikake and puffed quinoa. Set bowl over ice filled wood tray.

Ponzu Sauce:

Ingredients:

1 C. Soy sauce, Yamasa regular

1/3 C. Soy sauce, Tamari

1 C. Yuzu juice

1/3 C. Vinegar, Rice

2 T. Mirin

2 T. Fish stock

1 T. Konbu, dried

Procedure:

Mix all ingredients and let sit over night to infuse konbu flavor, remove konbu next day.

Cured Egg Yolk recipe:

Ingredients:

1 C. Sake

2/3 C. Soy sauce, Yamasa

1 T. Mirin

1 T. Sugar, granulated

1 t. Scallion

1 t. Ginger, sliced

Egg yolks

Procedure:

Combine all ingredients into pot and bring it to boil then heat off and cool down to cold. Put cure mix into deli cup. Separate egg yolk and white carefully to avoid breaking yolk. Place yolk into cure gently and cure them at least 4 hours.