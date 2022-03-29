James Martin, Chef/Owner
Bocadillo Market
2342 N Clark St. Chicago IL, 60614
http://www.bocadillomarket.com
Open: Wednesday through Saturday 8am to 9pm — Café hours 8am to 4pm and dinner 5pm to 9pm
*New* Sunday Brunch 10am to 4pm
Recipe:
Tuna Crudo
Ingredients:
Fresh sushi grade tuna- 1/2 cup
Artichokes- 1 tsp
Toasted almonds- ½ tsp
Piparra peppers- ¼ tsp
Parsley fresh or dry- ¼ tsp
Citrus oil- ½ tsp
Harissa oil- ¼ tsp
Harissa paste- ¼ tsp
Avocado
Orange segments- 1 tbsp
Crostini or crackers
Salt & pepper, pinch
- Gather a bowl and place the bowl on an ice bath to keep your fresh tuna cold. Before you dice your tuna, first mince your artichokes, Piparra peppers.
- Next segment your orange, finely chop your parsley and almonds and slice the avocado
- Dice your tuna and toss it in the chilled bowl and then add your artichokes, almonds, peppers, parsley, and drizzle the oils over the tuna and mix it well. Finish with a few pinches of salt and pepper.
- Gather your crostini’s or crackers and top it off with your sliced avocado
- Top off the avocado crostini with the diced tuna