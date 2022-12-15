Truth Be Told, a new British-inspired tavern in Chicago’s Woodlawn/Hyde Park neighborhood located in the Study Hotel on the University of Chicago campus. 

Executive Chef Anthony Bernal

Truth Be Told 

1227 E 60th St 

 Chicago, IL 60637 

The Study at University of Chicago 

Tandoori Chicken 

INGREDIENTS  

Greek Yogurt 1 lbs 

Lemon Juice 2 ea 

Distilled White Vinegar 1 Tbsp 

Minced Garlic 2 Tbsp 

Minced Ginger 2 Tbsp 

Minced Fresno 1 ea 

Turmeric 1 tsp 

Smoked Paprika 1 tsp 

Granulated Sugar 2 tsp 

Kosher Salt 1 Tbsp 

Ground Cardamom 2 ea 

Ground Cumin 2 tsp 

Ground Coriander 2 tsp 

DIRECTIONS 

Combine and Mix all ingredients. 

Coat chicken with yogurt marinade and allow to sit overnight. 

Place chicken on a roasting rack and cook in the oven. 

350 low fan. 

30 minutes or until chicken is 165. 

Place over rice.