Truth Be Told, a new British-inspired tavern in Chicago’s Woodlawn/Hyde Park neighborhood located in the Study Hotel on the University of Chicago campus.

Executive Chef Anthony Bernal

Truth Be Told

1227 E 60th St

Chicago, IL 60637

www.truthbetoldtavern.com

The Study at University of Chicago

The Study at University of Chicago

www.thestudyatuniversityofchicago.com

Tandoori Chicken

INGREDIENTS

Greek Yogurt 1 lbs

Lemon Juice 2 ea

Distilled White Vinegar 1 Tbsp

Minced Garlic 2 Tbsp

Minced Ginger 2 Tbsp

Minced Fresno 1 ea

Turmeric 1 tsp

Smoked Paprika 1 tsp

Granulated Sugar 2 tsp

Kosher Salt 1 Tbsp

Ground Cardamom 2 ea

Ground Cumin 2 tsp

Ground Coriander 2 tsp

DIRECTIONS

Combine and Mix all ingredients.

Coat chicken with yogurt marinade and allow to sit overnight.

Place chicken on a roasting rack and cook in the oven.

350 low fan.

30 minutes or until chicken is 165.

Place over rice.