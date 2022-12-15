Truth Be Told, a new British-inspired tavern in Chicago’s Woodlawn/Hyde Park neighborhood located in the Study Hotel on the University of Chicago campus.
Executive Chef Anthony Bernal
1227 E 60th St
Chicago, IL 60637
@truthbetoldtavern
The Study at University of Chicago
www.thestudyatuniversityofchicago.com
@studyhotels
Tandoori Chicken
INGREDIENTS
Greek Yogurt 1 lbs
Lemon Juice 2 ea
Distilled White Vinegar 1 Tbsp
Minced Garlic 2 Tbsp
Minced Ginger 2 Tbsp
Minced Fresno 1 ea
Turmeric 1 tsp
Smoked Paprika 1 tsp
Granulated Sugar 2 tsp
Kosher Salt 1 Tbsp
Ground Cardamom 2 ea
Ground Cumin 2 tsp
Ground Coriander 2 tsp
DIRECTIONS
Combine and Mix all ingredients.
Coat chicken with yogurt marinade and allow to sit overnight.
Place chicken on a roasting rack and cook in the oven.
350 low fan.
30 minutes or until chicken is 165.
Place over rice.