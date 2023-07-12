Daniel Höfler – Executive Chef at Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile
Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile – 20 E Chestnut St., Chicago, IL 60611
http://www.sofitel-chicago.com
Check Out:
- Sense of Summer Activation
- Transport yourself to the south of France with “Sense of Summer” at Sofitel Chicago. Guests can taste cold, refreshing cocktails, listen to live, upbeat music, smell the bouquets of lavender and rosemary, feel the warmth of the sun on their skin, and watch the beautiful sunset all from the hotel’s expansive, outdoor lounge, La Terrace. This French-inspired experience plays into all five senses. A short walk from Chicago’s relaxing lakefront, Sofitel Chicago’s activation will feature a special seaside French menu, creative summer spritzes, and outdoor events taking place throughout the summer months.
- La Terrace offers weekly live music every Friday and Saturday night from 5-9 p.m., creating an energetic atmosphere for happy hours, date nights and more. As the long summer nights come to a close on La Terrace, guests can move inside to Sofitel Chicago’s intimate indoor bar and restaurant, Le Bar, to continue the experience.
- Bastille Day Event
- The hotel will hold their annual Bastille Day Event on July 14, 2023, featuring live music from professional electric violinist, Violin Girl, and a live action painting by Rawooh. Welcomed with a Chandon Garden Spritz cocktail and garnish station, attendees will also enjoy French inspired coastal eats like Steak Tartare or Tuna Niçoise Salad to sweets like Tarte Tropézienne. Chef attended live stations will be on the patio for guests to enjoy a Truffle Brie Grilled Cheese or Mediterranean Bouillabaisse. Tickets are $109/person, including open bar, and can be purchased on Tock.
- Sofitel Chicago’s Ongoing Dinner Series – Starry Night Champagne Dinner
- To close out the summer events, Sofitel Chicago will host an exclusive Starry Night Champagne Dinner on August 10, 2023, where guests will sip Dom Pérignon champagne under the stars on La Terrace while enjoying live music from DJs Héctor y Daniel. The Starry Night Champagne Dinner is part of the hotel’s ongoing dinner series, during which Executive Chef Daniel Höfler guides guests through a four-course tasting experience. Tickets are available for purchase on Tock.
Recipe:
TRUFFLE STUFFED BRIE, BRIOCHE GRILLED CHEESE WITH APPLE BUTTER & BRAISED FENNEL RAGOUT
Apple Butter
Ingredients:
- 2C peeled & diced Granny smith apple
- 1C brown sugar
- 1pc star anise
- 1x spring of thyme
- 4C water or apple juice
Instructions:
- Gently melt the brown sugar along with the star anise in a small pot
- Add the diced apple and deglaze with apple juice
- Add thyme and simmer until most of the liquid is reduced
- Remove thyme and start anise & blend until smooth, set aside warm
Braised Fennel
Ingredients:
- 2C fine sliced fennel
- ½ C honey
- 2C water
- 1Tsp whole grain mustard
- 1Tsp Yellow Mustard seeds, soaked in water overnight
- 1Tsp lemon juice
Instructions:
- Add honey into a small pot and bring to a gentle simmer
- Add sliced fennel and yellow Mustard seeds
- Deglaze with water and reduce until most of the liquid is evaporated
- Set aside at room temperature, add whole grain mustard and preserve until plating
Stuffed Truffle Brie Grilled cheese
Ingredients:
- 4x 1” sliced brioche
- 2 Tsp. Butter ( tempered )
- 1pc Brie cheese about 7-8oz
- Black truffle paste 3 Tsp.
Instructions:
- Cut Brie cheese loaf in half from left to right
- Scrape out a tiny layer on both sides, safe scraps at room temp
- Fill with the truffle paste and use an offset spatula to even out the paste
- Close the brie, press gently and allow to chill for min 2 hours
- Spread cheese scraps onto the brioche slices evenly, add one layer of ¼ “ cut slices of the brie to finish
- Add a fine layer of butter on both sides of your grilled cheese
- Sear carefully in a cast iron or nonstick pan. Start low and slow.
- Maintain until you have an even golden brown color on both sides and the cheese is starting to get gooey.
Plating:
- Cut brioche in a half and carefully arrange onto an assigned plate
- Heat apple butter and add a nice dollop on your plate next to grilled cheese
- Arrange braised fennel along with your grilled cheese and apple butter
- Garnish with some fresh fennel greens
- Et voila