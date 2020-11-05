Lunchbreak: Trucker Snacks

Christian Eckmann, Chef & Partner

http://www.bub-city.com/rosemont

Bub City Rosemont is located at:

5441 Park Place, Rosemont, IL 60018

847-261-0399

More info:

Bub City Rosemont is open for carryout and delivery

Bub City is offering great game day meal packages right now including a brisket dinner, charcoal roasted baby back rib dinner, fried chicken tender dinner and more. Order online via Tock.

Recipe:

Trucker Snacks

Makes 8

Ingredients:

8 saltine crackers

½ cup Spicy Pimento Cheese Spread (see recipe below)

8 slices Mt. Olive bread & butter pickles (or other favorite kind)

1 Texas hot link sausage, sliced into ½ inch rounds (or other favorite kind)

Method:

-Spread each cracker with 1 tablespoon pimento cheese.

-Top each with a pickle slice then a hot link round.

-Place onto a large plate or platter and enjoy.

Spicy Pimento Cheese Spread

Ingredients:

1 cup full-fat mayonnaise

1/3 cup cream cheese, at room temperature

4 oz (1 cup) shredded sharp cheddar cheese

2 tablespoons Ortega hot diced jalapeno peppers, drained (or other favorite kind)

2 tablespoons diced pimentos, drained

1 tablespoon chipotle chiles in adobo sauce

2 tablespoons scallions, thinly sliced

Method:

-In a food processor, whip the cream cheese and mayonnaise until just combined.

-Mix in the shredded cheddar, jalapenos, pimentos and chipotle chile in adobo sauce until incorporated.

-Fold in scallions. Chill until ready to serve.