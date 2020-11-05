Lunchbreak: Trucker Snacks

Christian Eckmann, Chef & Partner
http://www.bub-city.com/rosemont
Bub City Rosemont is located at:
5441 Park Place, Rosemont, IL 60018
847-261-0399
More info:
- Bub City Rosemont is open for carryout and delivery
- Bub City is offering great game day meal packages right now including a brisket dinner, charcoal roasted baby back rib dinner, fried chicken tender dinner and more. Order online via Tock.
Recipe:
Trucker Snacks
Makes 8
Ingredients:
8 saltine crackers
½ cup Spicy Pimento Cheese Spread (see recipe below)
8 slices Mt. Olive bread & butter pickles (or other favorite kind)
1 Texas hot link sausage, sliced into ½ inch rounds (or other favorite kind)
Method:
-Spread each cracker with 1 tablespoon pimento cheese.
-Top each with a pickle slice then a hot link round.
-Place onto a large plate or platter and enjoy.
Spicy Pimento Cheese Spread
Ingredients:
1 cup full-fat mayonnaise
1/3 cup cream cheese, at room temperature
4 oz (1 cup) shredded sharp cheddar cheese
2 tablespoons Ortega hot diced jalapeno peppers, drained (or other favorite kind)
2 tablespoons diced pimentos, drained
1 tablespoon chipotle chiles in adobo sauce
2 tablespoons scallions, thinly sliced
Method:
-In a food processor, whip the cream cheese and mayonnaise until just combined.
-Mix in the shredded cheddar, jalapenos, pimentos and chipotle chile in adobo sauce until incorporated.
-Fold in scallions. Chill until ready to serve.