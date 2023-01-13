Daniel Höfler – Executive Sous Chef at Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile

Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile

20 E Chestnut St., Chicago, IL 60611

http://www.sofitel-chicago.com

Events:

Chicago Restaurant Week – CDA

CDA will be participating in Chicago Restaurant Week, which will run from Friday, January 20 to Sunday, February 5, 2023. CDA’s specialty lunch menu will only be available during Restaurant Week – the items on the menu are not on CDA’s regular lunch menu. CDA’s three-course Restaurant Week lunch menu is available for $25 per person, and you can book your reservation on Tock.



Fête de L’Amour – Valentine’s Day at Sofitel Chicago

Le Bar at Sofitel Chicago is offering a romantic prix fixe menu, available for prepaid reservations on Tock from February 10-14, 2022, in honor of Valentine’s Day.

The prix fixe menu is priced at $85 per person, and it includes a decadent three course meal, with the option to add a flight of rosé for an additional $50.

The prix fixe menu includes options such as Foie Gras Éclair, Lobster Bisque “Cappuccino,” Atlantic Cod, Pistachio Crème Brûlée, and more.

Sofitel Chicago’s Ongoing Wine Dinner Series

The Sofitel Chicago ongoing wine dinner series is hosted by Chef Daniel and Master Sommelier, Jill Zimorski, who guide guests through a curated wine tasting and four-course meal.

The wine dinner series gives attendees the chance to explore what makes French food and wine so extraordinary and decadent.

The 2023 schedule for the wine dinner series will be announced soon on Sofitel Chicago’s website, and tickets will be available for purchase on Tock.

Recipe:

Trout Almandine with Chickpea Panisse and Haricot Vert

Trout

Ingredients:

4 skin-on speckled or rainbow trout filets

Salt & pepper to taste

½ C Chickpea flour

1 Tsp olive oil

2oz (4T) unsalted butter

1/2 Cup toasted sliced Almonds

1/4 Cup Sliced Chives

2 piece lemons

8oz French beans / Haricot vert blanched in salt water

1 piece Fennel + fennel greens to garnish

Instructions:

Pat the filets dry with paper towels Season the fillets with salt and pepper and dredge them gentle with the flour, skin only Heat olive oil in a nonstick sauté pan over medium-high heat Sear Filets on Skin side down, cook until golden brown, about 2-3 minutes Carefully flip and continue to cook until golden brown on the other side, about 2 more minutes Transfer the fillets to plates, skin side up Add butter into the pan When the butter has melted and begins to bubble add sliced almonds into the pan. Toast until the butter turns light brown and smells nutty for about 3 minutes. Add pre blanched green beans Deglaze with lemon juice and add your chives Set aside until plating

Chickpea Panisse

Ingredients:

8.8oz chickpea flour

1 qtr. Water

2 tablespoons of olive oil

pinch of sea salt and pepper

spring of thyme

Oil for frying (or baking spray if baking)

Instructions:

Bring water to boil in a saucepan with a spring of time to infuse (Remove before step 2.) Take the saucepan off the heat and slowly add the chickpea flour while stirring with a whisk Put the saucepan back on the stove at low temperature and continue whisking Add salt and pepper into the mixture Simmer on stove for 10 minutes to all some of the water to evaporate, stirring occasionally until it is smooth Prepare a sheet pan or small container with plastic wrap on the bottom Place Panisse mixture into a small sheet pan and allow setting for 1H in the fridge Cut as desired Pan sear with a bit olive oil until golden brown Keep hot or plate immediately

Plating:

Quick shave raw fennel with a mandolin and season with salt, pepper and lemon juice Place hot seared Panisse onto your desired plate Arrange Trout filets right next to the Panisse Pour Sauté French beans & almond browned butter sauce over filets Garnish with shaved fennel and fennel greens Et voila