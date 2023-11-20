Steve Chiappetti – Executive Chef, the Albert Chicago

the Albert Chicago

228 E. Ontario St., Chicago, IL 60611

(312) 471-3883

-the Albert’s Thanksgiving Chef Hotline!

Wednesday, November 22 – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

1-833-THX-CHEF (1-833-849-2433)

-Thanksgiving Holiday Buffet

Thursday, November 23, 2023 from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Cost: $65 per person (excluding beverages, tax and gratuity)

Give thanks while celebrating Thanksgiving with Chef Chiappetti’s all-day holiday buffet on Thursday, November 23, 2023. Featuring both traditional and new favorites, the season’s spectrum of flavor will be on full display as diners indulge in hearty selections that include carving stations, veggies and salads galore, pastas and a sweets table filled to the brim with delectable pies and cakes.Reservations are available now on OpenTable.

Recipe:

Make-Ahead Olive Oil Poached Turkey

Executive Chef Steve Chiappetti

The Albert Chicago

www.thealbertchicago.com

This recipe is a great way to give your turkey amazing Italian flair, yielding a main dish that is both juicy and easy to prepare. It is designed so that if you wish, you can get the majority of the work done one or even few days ahead so you can just quickly re-roast the turkey and serve on Thanksgiving Day. We love recipes that allow you to focus on the most important thing – your loved ones!

Ingredients

Whole turkey 16-pound turkey or (buy it broken into breast airline and leg and

thigh)

Chopped garlic cloves ½ cup chopped roughly

Fresh sage 4 ounces, or about 12 to 15 leaves

Fresh thyme 3 hearty sprigs

Kosher salt ½ cup

Ground black pepper 2 tbsp to grind over all the pieces

Olive oil (I usually use an olive oil or blended olive oil — do not use extra virgin)

½ gallon or enough to cover the turkey breast and leg and thigh



Method

First, the dry salt cure. Remove the turkey breast from the bone and then remove the leg and thigh from the carcass. Place the pieces onto a sheet pan and dust with kosher salt pepper herbs and garlic. Let sit overnight in the refrigerator covered with plastic wrap.

Cooking the turkey. This is a process of letting turkey slowly cook in the olive oil. Take the turkey breast and place in one baking dish. Place the leg and thigh into another baking dish. Cover the turkey entirely with olive oil. You will place both dishes into the same pre-heated oven at 300 degrees. Cook until the breast hits 165 degrees and then remove and let sit. Cook the leg and thigh till they hit 180 degrees and then remove and let sit. If you are serving your turkey that same day, you can immediately place all the pieces back into a 450-degree oven until they brown, about 15 to 20 minutes.

Alternatively, you can refrigerate and finish roasting the next day (or even a few days later). If you go this route, keep all the turkey pieces resting in the olive oil, covered and refrigerated, until you are ready for the day of your Thanksgiving feast. On the big day, remove the pieces from the oil and roast at 450 degrees until golden brown and until all the pieces are at a 165-degree internal temperature (this will be about 30-45 minutes). The outcome? Turkey pieces that are golden brown on the outside, and tender and juicy on the inside.

Serve and enjoy!

Pro Tip: If desired, you can place the turkey pieces on top of your stuffing or vegetables, allowing the flavors to penetrate those sides dishes, too!