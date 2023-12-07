Executive Chef Thomas Gorczyca

LondonHouse Chicago

85 E Wacker Dr., Chicago, IL 60601

https://londonhousechicago.com

Check Out:

Through January 14, guests can immerse themselves in a memorable holiday tradition at Bridges Lobby Bay, which overlooks the scenic Wacker Drive and the Chicago River.

The menu features a variety of festive pastries and savory bites, perfectly paired with your choice of luxurious teas from Rare Tea Cellars.

Two of the more intricate items on the menu include:

Rudolph dome, salted caramel mousse, pear confit, speculoos. Chef Thomas free hand carves all reindeer antlers out of chocolate.

Santa macarons, white chocolate candy cane ganache. All macarons are homemade with all of the buckle and button detail done by hand.

LondonHouse’s holiday tea service is available at $90 for adults and $45 for children (ages 10 and under).

Recipe:

Triple Chocolate Scones

LondonHouse Afternoon Tea

3 cups all-purpose flour

¼ cup cornstarch

⅓ cup dutch processed cocoa powder

¾ cup sugar

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

½ tsp salt

1 stick cold butter, diced

⅓ cup milk chocolate chips

⅓ cup semisweet chocolate chips

1 egg

½ cup heavy cream

½ cup buttermilk

Topping:

1 egg yolk

2 tbl heavy cream

Red sanding sugar

Preparation:

Sift flour, cornstarch, cocoa powder, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt. In KitchenAid Mixer, cut butter into dry ingredients with paddle until butter is pea-sized.

(alternately use a pastry cutter or work by hand)

Stir in chocolate chips.

Whisk together egg, heavy cream and buttermilk. Mix with flour until just barely combined. Do not overmix. Knead by hand until all of the flour is hydrated.

Dust work surface with powdered sugar and roll to ¾” thick.

Whisk egg yolk & heavy cream and brush on top of dough. Top with red sanding sugar. Cut into 3”x3” squares. Cut each square in half into triangles. Bake on parchment paper at 350 degrees for 20 minutes. Dough can be frozen for convenience (add 2 additional minutes to baking time when baking from frozen).