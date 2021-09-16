Lunchbreak: Transform Tonight’s Dinner into Tomorrow’s Feast – Baked Falafel Bowls & Goat Cheese and Mushroom Quiche

Cassy Joy Garcia

Book: Cook Once Dinner Fixby Cassy Joy Garcia

Recipes:

Vegetarian Meals

MEAL 1

Baked Falafel Bowls

/ RECIPE PAGE 240 /

This vegetarian meal series is such a creative and delicious way to get more mileage out of a prepared falafel dough. Half the dough will be used in the flavorful baked falafel bowls, while the other half is creatively used as a crust for the goat cheese and mushroom quiche. Falafels are traditionally fried, but we bake them in the oven for a healthier spin. The nutrition of the bowls gets even more robust with the addition of the lemony kale salad.

Serves 4

Active time: 30 MINUTES

Total time: 50 MINUTES

For the Falafel:

2 (16-ounce) cans chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1/2 red onion

3 garlic cloves

1 cup packed fresh cilantro

1 cup packed fresh parsley

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 3/4 teaspoons fine sea salt

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

For the Bowls:

1 bunch curly kale, leaves stemmed and finely chopped

1 bunch parsley, finely chopped

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon)

1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 cup prepared hummus

12 ounces jarred roasted red peppers, drained and sliced into long strips

1 cucumber, cut into 1/4-inch-thick rounds

1/4 cup pitted kalamata olives

1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese

1 lemon, cut into wedges, for serving

Pita bread, for serving (optional)

1. Make the falafel: Preheat the oven to 350°F.

2. In a food processor, combine the chickpeas, onion, garlic, cilantro, parsley, flour, ¼ cup of the olive oil, 1 1/2 teaspoons of the salt, the baking powder, cumin, and pepper. Pulse until well combined. Transfer 1 1/2 cups of the falafel dough to an airtight container and refrigerate to use for Meal 2; it will keep for up to 24 hours.

3. Form the remaining dough into roughly twelve 2-tablespoon balls and place them on a rimmed baking sheet. Flatten the balls to about ½ inch thick and drizzle with the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes, until the tops start to turn light golden brown. Sprinkle the tops with the remaining teaspoon salt.

4. Assemble the bowls: In a large bowl, combine the kale and parsley, reserving some of the parsley for garnish. Add the olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper and massage them into the kale leaves until the kale has softened slightly, about 2 minutes.

5. Divide the kale mixture evenly among four bowls. Top each with three falafel and ¼ cup of the hummus. Divide the roasted red peppers, cucumber, olives, and feta evenly among the bowls. Serve each with a lemon wedge and a piece of pita, if desired.

CALORIES: 562

FAT: 35.2G

CARBS: 53.4G

PROTEIN: 15.1G

MEAL 2

Goat Cheese and Mushroom Quiche

/ RECIPE PAGE 241 /

Serves 4

Active time: 15 MINUTES

Total time: 1 HOUR

15 MINUTES

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 1/2 cups falafel dough (reserved from Meal 1; see page 240)

1 shallot, minced

5 ounces sliced shiitake mushrooms

8 large eggs

1/2 cup heavy cream or full-fat coconut milk

1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

4 ounces goat cheese, crumbled

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley, for garnish

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F. Grease a 9-inch springform pan or pie dish with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil.

2. Press the falafel dough over the bottom of the prepared pan. Bake the crust for 25 to 30 minutes, until lightly browned.

3. Meanwhile, in a medium skillet, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil over medium heat. Add the

shallot and cook, stirring, for 3 to 4 minutes, until it starts to become translucent. Add the mushrooms

and cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes more, or until the mushrooms have reduced in size. Remove from the heat.

4. In a medium bowl, whisk together the eggs, cream, salt, and pepper.

5. When the crust is ready, spread the mushroom mixture evenly over the bottom, then pour in the egg mixture. Sprinkle the goat cheese evenly over the top and bake for 30 to 35 minutes, until the filling no

longer jiggles when the pan is gently shaken. Remove from the oven and let cool for 10 minutes.

6. Remove the quiche from the springform pan. Slice the quiche into wedges, garnish with the parsley, and serve.

CALORIES: 474

FAT: 32G

CARBS: 23.9G

PROTEIN: 24.9G

SUBSTITUTIONS

Make It Dairy-Free:

• MEAL 1: Omit the feta cheese from the falafel bowls.

• MEAL 2: Omit the goat cheese from the quiche, and substitute an equal amount of full-fat coconut milk for the heavy cream.

Make It Gluten-Free:

• MEALS 1 AND 2: Use cup-for-cup gluten-free flour in place of the all-purpose flour in the falafel dough.

TIPS

• The falafel dough can be prepared in advance and stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 24 hours. Note that falafel made with chilled dough may need about 5 minutes more in the oven.

• To save some time, make the falafel dough, then bake the falafel for Meal 1 and the falafel crust for the quiche at the same time. Let the crust cool, then wrap it in plastic wrap and store it in the refrigerator for up to 2 days; fill it on the day you plan to serve the quiche.

Photo credit Kristen Kilpatrick

From COOK ONCE DINNER FIX by Cassy Joy Garcia. Copyright © 2021 by Cassy Joy Garcia. Reprinted by permission of Simon & Schuster, Inc. All rightsreserved.