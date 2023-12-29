Collin Pierson, Gene & Georgetti Managing Partner

Gene & Georgetti

500 N. Franklin St., Chicago

geneandgeorgetti.com

Cotechino & Lentils

Ingredients:

1 cotechino sausage

2 onions, chopped in quarters

1 bay leaf

1 tsp black peppercorns

1 pound dry lentils

1 clove garlic

1 bay leaf

2 large carrots, quartered

salt and pepper to taste

4 cups water

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 bunch fresh parsley, chopped

Directions

In a large pot place the the carrot, chopped onion, 1 bay leaf & whole peppercorns, water & bring to a boil for 10 minutes. Pierce the cotechino with a fork several times, and place in the pot. Reduce heat to low and let simmer for 45 to 50 minutes, if using fresh cotechino (for precooked cotechino, simmer for 20 minutes).

In a large pot combine the lentils, quartered onion, garlic, bay leaf, carrot and salt and pepper to taste. Cover with the 4 cups of water. Bring all to a boil; cover, reduce heat to low and let simmer for 40 to 45 minutes or until lentils are soft. Add additional water if necessary. Toss the bay leave, garlic, carrot, & onion

Slice the cooling cotechino in to coins 1/2 inch thick. Place in to a medium high heat pan with e.v.o.o. Sear on both sides till caramelized and crisp.

Spoon the lentils into a serving dish, drizzle with olive oil and place the rounds of the cotechino over the top. Sprinkle with fresh chopped parsley and serve.