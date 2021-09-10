Lunchbreak: Toulouse Sausage “Chicago Style”

Donald Young, Executive Chef – Partner of Venteux

Venteux – 224 North Michigan Avenue

Venteux is open for dinner from 4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. daily, lunch from 11:00 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Happy Hour from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. on weekdays and brunch from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. on Saturday & Sunday. The Venteux café is open for breakfast and lunch from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. daily.

http://www.venteuxchicago.com

Recipe:

Toulouse Sausage “Chicago Style”

Created by Chef Donald Young, Venteux

Mustard and Cornichon Relish

Mustard Seeds                  2 cups
Sugar                                     1/2 cup

Champagne vinegar        1.5 cups

Caper juice                          6 ¾ tablespoons

Cornichons                         2 cups

  • Put mustard seeds into a pot and cover with water. Bring to a boil then strain out the water. Repeat this process 3 to 6 more times until the mustard seeds aren’t bitter anymore.
  • Dice the cornichons.
  • Combine Champagne vinegar, caper juice and sugar in a pot and bring to a boil to create the pickling liquid.
  • Remove from the heat and combine picking liquid with the cornichons and mustard seeds. Allow to cool and let sit for 24 hours before using.

Charred Leek Dijonaise

Leeks                                    2 cups
Dijon Mustard                   1 cup + 3 tablespoons

Hellman’s Mayo                1 cup + 3 tablespoons
Sherry                                   3/4 cups

Salt                                         1 3/4 tsp

Foie Gras                             3/4 cup [OPTIONAL]

  • Clean leeks well under running water, being careful to remove the dirt that gets stuck between the layers, then dry well.
  • Place the leeks over an open flame on the stove or grill and char until they are black all around.
  • Place into a container and wrap with plastic, letting the leeks steam themselves from the residual heat.
  • Once cooled, combine all ingredients together in a blender and blend until smooth. For an extra boost of refinement, I personally blend in 150g of foie gras, since it adds a delicate and decadent flavor. Reserve until needed.

Assemble

Bun                                                        4pc

Sausage, Toulouse                           4pc

Leek mustard                                     1/3 cup

Mustard and cornichons               1/3 cup

Heirloom cherry tomato                1/3 cup

Sport peppers                                   12 ct

Celery leaves                                     20 pc

Celery seeds                                      2 tsp

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Toast the bun for 5 minutes while starting on the sausage. 
  • Pan sear or grill the sausages until crisp and cooked through, making sure not to dry them out.
  • Spread the mustard Dijonnaise inside the bun and place the sausage on top.
  • Finish by creating a beautiful design with all the garnishes on top. Enjoy!

