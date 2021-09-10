Lunchbreak: Toulouse Sausage “Chicago Style”

Donald Young, Executive Chef – Partner of Venteux
Venteux – 224 North Michigan Avenue
Venteux is open for dinner from 4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. daily, lunch from 11:00 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Happy Hour from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. on weekdays and brunch from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. on Saturday & Sunday. The Venteux café is open for breakfast and lunch from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. daily.
Recipe:
Toulouse Sausage “Chicago Style”
Created by Chef Donald Young, Venteux
Mustard and Cornichon Relish
Mustard Seeds 2 cups
Sugar 1/2 cup
Champagne vinegar 1.5 cups
Caper juice 6 ¾ tablespoons
Cornichons 2 cups
- Put mustard seeds into a pot and cover with water. Bring to a boil then strain out the water. Repeat this process 3 to 6 more times until the mustard seeds aren’t bitter anymore.
- Dice the cornichons.
- Combine Champagne vinegar, caper juice and sugar in a pot and bring to a boil to create the pickling liquid.
- Remove from the heat and combine picking liquid with the cornichons and mustard seeds. Allow to cool and let sit for 24 hours before using.
Charred Leek Dijonaise
Leeks 2 cups
Dijon Mustard 1 cup + 3 tablespoons
Hellman’s Mayo 1 cup + 3 tablespoons
Sherry 3/4 cups
Salt 1 3/4 tsp
Foie Gras 3/4 cup [OPTIONAL]
- Clean leeks well under running water, being careful to remove the dirt that gets stuck between the layers, then dry well.
- Place the leeks over an open flame on the stove or grill and char until they are black all around.
- Place into a container and wrap with plastic, letting the leeks steam themselves from the residual heat.
- Once cooled, combine all ingredients together in a blender and blend until smooth. For an extra boost of refinement, I personally blend in 150g of foie gras, since it adds a delicate and decadent flavor. Reserve until needed.
Assemble
Bun 4pc
Sausage, Toulouse 4pc
Leek mustard 1/3 cup
Mustard and cornichons 1/3 cup
Heirloom cherry tomato 1/3 cup
Sport peppers 12 ct
Celery leaves 20 pc
Celery seeds 2 tsp
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Toast the bun for 5 minutes while starting on the sausage.
- Pan sear or grill the sausages until crisp and cooked through, making sure not to dry them out.
- Spread the mustard Dijonnaise inside the bun and place the sausage on top.
- Finish by creating a beautiful design with all the garnishes on top. Enjoy!