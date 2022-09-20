Robbie Shoults – Celebrity Chef and Third-Generation Owner of The Award-Winning Bear Creek Smokehouse
http://www.bearcreeksmokehouse.com
Recipe:
Tortilla Soup by Bear Creek Smokehouse
Ingredients:
1 pound ground turkey, beef, or Rotisserie Chicken (deboned) from your local deli
1 box of Tortilla Soup (Bear Creek Smokehouse)
1⅔ cup water
2 (15 oz) cans of chicken broth
1 (15 oz) can tomato sauce
3 corn tortillas; torn into strips
1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese
8 oz sour cream (for a creamier soup)
Top with:
Fresh Jalapenos
Avocados
Cilantro
Directions:
· Brown the ground turkey or beef in dutch oven.
· Add the contents of the seasonings and vegetables, water, chicken broth, and tomato sauce to the meat.
· Mix well.
· Bring to a boil on high heat, turn heat down to medium-low.
· Cover with lid and boil slowly for 30 minutes.
· Add the tortillas and cheese, simmer for 10 minutes uncovered.
· If you want a creamier soup add sour cream.
· Top with fresh jalapenos, avocados and cilantro.
Yields 10 cups.
Note: If using a rotisserie chicken, add it when you add the liquids to the soup