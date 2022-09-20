Robbie Shoults – Celebrity Chef and Third-Generation Owner of The Award-Winning Bear Creek Smokehouse

http://www.bearcreeksmokehouse.com

Recipe:

Tortilla Soup by Bear Creek Smokehouse

Ingredients:

1 pound ground turkey, beef, or Rotisserie Chicken (deboned) from your local deli

1 box of Tortilla Soup (Bear Creek Smokehouse)

1⅔ cup water

2 (15 oz) cans of chicken broth

1 (15 oz) can tomato sauce

3 corn tortillas; torn into strips

1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

8 oz sour cream (for a creamier soup)

Top with:

Fresh Jalapenos

Avocados

Cilantro

Directions:

· Brown the ground turkey or beef in dutch oven.

· Add the contents of the seasonings and vegetables, water, chicken broth, and tomato sauce to the meat.

· Mix well.

· Bring to a boil on high heat, turn heat down to medium-low.

· Cover with lid and boil slowly for 30 minutes.

· Add the tortillas and cheese, simmer for 10 minutes uncovered.

· If you want a creamier soup add sour cream.

· Top with fresh jalapenos, avocados and cilantro.

Yields 10 cups.

Note: If using a rotisserie chicken, add it when you add the liquids to the soup