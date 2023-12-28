Tony Balestreri – CEO of Tony B’s Steak Chips

Steak Chips Swedish Meatballs (Gluten-Free)

Yields 10 Meatballs



INGREDIENTS

Meatballs

1 bag Sichuan Peppercorn flavor of Tony B’s Steak Chips

2 teaspoons Tony B’s Burger Banger seasoning

1 pound ground beef

¼ cup chopped parsley

½ teaspoon ground allspice

½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

½ cup yellow onion, minced

3 cloves of garlic, minced

1 egg

1 tablespoon olive oil

Gravy

1 cup beef broth

1/2 cup heavy cream

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons gluten-free flour

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon white pepper

2 teaspoons salt

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

Garnish

3 tablespoons of chopped parsley or chives

METHOD

1. Start by charring the diced onions in a pan over medium-high heat for 3 to 4 minutes without any oil. Stir consistently. Remove charred onions from the pan and set charred onions aside to cool.





2. Place the whole bag of Sichuan Peppercorn flavor of Tony B’s Steak Chips and blend until the Steak Chips turn into a fine powder and look like breadcrumbs. We are substituting Steak Chips for breadcrumbs to make the meatballs gluten free.





3. In a large bowl, add ALL of the meatball ingredients – including the charred onions and the Steak Chips – and mix well. Rub hands with some additional olive oil (so the meat doesn’t stick to them) and roll the meat into approximately 2oz balls. Place all the meatballs – yield should be 10 – onto a small baking pan.





4. In a pan over medium-high heat sear the meatballs – about two minutes a side. Remove the meatballs from the pan, place the meatballs back onto your small baking pan and bake in a 350 degree oven for about 20 minutes.





5. In the same pan that you seared the meatballs, add two tablespoons of butter and melt the butter over medium high heat. Then add the two tablespoons of gluten-free flour and whisk for 1 to 2 minutes until the flour starts to lightly brown. Make sure to break up any clumps of the flour while you are making your roux.

6. Add the beef broth to the pan and whisk until incorporated. When the beef broth is at a simmer, add the heavy cream and slightly turn down the heat. Reduce the mixture until the liquid tightens up – about 3 to four minutes. Then add the lemon juice, white pepper, salt and Worcestershire sauce. Stir until incorporated.

7. Remove the cooked meatballs from the oven and add them to the gravy pot. Stir. Add the parsley or chive garnish, serve and enjoy.